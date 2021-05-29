Belarus’s Lukashenko judges Putin amid international outrage over ‘hijacking’

Belarus was seeking its defense’s Russia on Friday amid ongoing international outrage over the forced downsizing of a commercial flight to capture a Belarusian journalist.

As the West moved to isolate the country of the former Soviet bloc, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

The Kremlin has backed Belarus since Lukashenko, often referred to as Europe’s last dictator, brazenly ordered authorities to divert the Ryanair commercial passenger plane in order to arrest the prominent dissident aboard the board on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the NATO leader said it was hard to believe that Russia was not involved in the hijacking of Belarus planes.

“We know the very close relationship between Russia and Belarus,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told Britain’s Sky News. Russia. ” Sky News is owned by Comcast, the parent company of NBC News.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speak during another meeting in Sochi, Russia in September 2020. File AP

Geographically, Belarus lies between Russia and Poland and Lithuania, two NATO countries, and has long served as a protector between Russia and the West.

NATO is seeking the release of journalist Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend Sophia Sapega, who are being held in Belarus.

Protasevich was traveling aboard the Ryanair passenger plane from Greece to Lithuania when he was near a Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jet, and Belarusian authorities noted what turned out to be a false bomb alert to force the plane to land.

The move on Sunday sparked a wave of international condemnation from the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, NATO and the United Nations.

Stoltenbergs comments come as European Union leaders discuss a new round of economic sanctions against Belarus.

Lukashenko has not backed down, despite pressure from European and American officials. On Wednesday, he threatened to overthrow Western Europe with drugs and migrants if sanctions were imposed on his country for forcing the forced Ryanair flight.

We stopped drugs and migrants now you can have them and catch them yourself, he said during a speech in Parliament, according to Belarusian state media.

The EU has already pushed its airlines to avoid Belarus and has moved to close its airspace to Belarusian carriers amid continuing anger over the incident.

This move led to a dustbin with Moscow during international flights.

Russia has refused to allow two European airlines, Air France and Austrian Airlines, to clear planes Wednesday and Thursday that had runways that bypassed Belarusian airspace. Both flights were subsequently canceled.

Russia’s refusal to allow those flights to land then sparked speculation that Moscow was considering a ban on such flights to support Minsk.

But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the notion during a news conference Friday and dismissed Russia’s denial of landing rights to several foreign airlines for technical issues as aviation officials worked to approve new routes.

Russia allowed an Austrian Airlines flight from Vienna to Moscow that bypassed Belarusian airspace to land on Friday, NBC News confirmed with the company.

Peskov also denied that Moscow had any involvement in Belarus bold move to deploy the plane to capture the dissident.

Neither Russian aviation authorities nor Russian services and agencies have anything to do with what happened in Belarus with the Ryanair flight, he said on Friday. They have nothing to do with it.

A Kremlin spokesman was concerned when asked if Moscow was planning to conduct any kind of investigation into the disputed aircraft land after Poland and the International Civil Aviation Organization announced their investigations.

President Putin will have the opportunity today to receive information about the incident from the original source, he responded, referring to his meeting with Lukashenko in Sochi.