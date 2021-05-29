International
Belarus’s Lukashenko judges Putin amid international outrage over ‘hijacking’
Belarus was seeking its defense’s Russia on Friday amid ongoing international outrage over the forced downsizing of a commercial flight to capture a Belarusian journalist.
As the West moved to isolate the country of the former Soviet bloc, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Black Sea resort of Sochi.
The Kremlin has backed Belarus since Lukashenko, often referred to as Europe’s last dictator, brazenly ordered authorities to divert the Ryanair commercial passenger plane in order to arrest the prominent dissident aboard the board on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the NATO leader said it was hard to believe that Russia was not involved in the hijacking of Belarus planes.
“We know the very close relationship between Russia and Belarus,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told Britain’s Sky News. Russia. ” Sky News is owned by Comcast, the parent company of NBC News.
Geographically, Belarus lies between Russia and Poland and Lithuania, two NATO countries, and has long served as a protector between Russia and the West.
NATO is seeking the release of journalist Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend Sophia Sapega, who are being held in Belarus.
Protasevich was traveling aboard the Ryanair passenger plane from Greece to Lithuania when he was near a Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jet, and Belarusian authorities noted what turned out to be a false bomb alert to force the plane to land.
The move on Sunday sparked a wave of international condemnation from the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, NATO and the United Nations.
Stoltenbergs comments come as European Union leaders discuss a new round of economic sanctions against Belarus.
Lukashenko has not backed down, despite pressure from European and American officials. On Wednesday, he threatened to overthrow Western Europe with drugs and migrants if sanctions were imposed on his country for forcing the forced Ryanair flight.
We stopped drugs and migrants now you can have them and catch them yourself, he said during a speech in Parliament, according to Belarusian state media.
The EU has already pushed its airlines to avoid Belarus and has moved to close its airspace to Belarusian carriers amid continuing anger over the incident.
Download NBC News app for news and policies
This move led to a dustbin with Moscow during international flights.
Russia has refused to allow two European airlines, Air France and Austrian Airlines, to clear planes Wednesday and Thursday that had runways that bypassed Belarusian airspace. Both flights were subsequently canceled.
Russia’s refusal to allow those flights to land then sparked speculation that Moscow was considering a ban on such flights to support Minsk.
But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the notion during a news conference Friday and dismissed Russia’s denial of landing rights to several foreign airlines for technical issues as aviation officials worked to approve new routes.
Russia allowed an Austrian Airlines flight from Vienna to Moscow that bypassed Belarusian airspace to land on Friday, NBC News confirmed with the company.
Peskov also denied that Moscow had any involvement in Belarus bold move to deploy the plane to capture the dissident.
Neither Russian aviation authorities nor Russian services and agencies have anything to do with what happened in Belarus with the Ryanair flight, he said on Friday. They have nothing to do with it.
A Kremlin spokesman was concerned when asked if Moscow was planning to conduct any kind of investigation into the disputed aircraft land after Poland and the International Civil Aviation Organization announced their investigations.
President Putin will have the opportunity today to receive information about the incident from the original source, he responded, referring to his meeting with Lukashenko in Sochi.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]