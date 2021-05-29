Croatia Selects Rafale for Warrior Claims





The Croatian government has selected Dassault Rafale to meet its long-standing demand for a multi-role fighter to replace the aging MiG-21. Although local media had reported the selection a few days earlier, the decision was officially confirmed in an announcement made on May 28th, the 30th anniversary of the formation of the Croatian National Guard. Under a 999m-euro deal from government to government, Hrvatske Zrane Snage (HVS, the Croatian Air Force) will receive 10 Rafales with a single seat and a pair of two-seater seats. The aircraft have been withdrawn from French Air Force reserves and are in the F3R standard. The proposal from France includes a simulator, the basic weapons package, ground and test equipment, supplies and training. Comprehensive OEM support for aircraft, engines and equipment will be provided for three years, including a 12-month warranty. “By purchasing fighter jets, Croatia is gaining a strong strategic deterrent for the next 30 to 40 years, which significantly strengthens its international position, airspace defense and multiplies the overall combat capability of the Croatian army,” he said. said Prime Minister Andrej Plenkov. “The purchase of a multi-role fighter jet will strengthen Croatia’s position as an ally within NATO and a partner within the European Union. Thus, for the first time, we will achieve 2 percent of GDP allocated to strengthening our defense capabilities. “ After a number of failed procurement efforts, Croatia launched a new fighter competition in July 2019. Bids were received covering the Saab Gripen C / Ds and Lockheed Martin F-16C / D Block 70, used by Israel F-16, and used Rafales from France. An interdepartmental commission evaluated the bids, finding that Rafale was the best. Among the aircraft’s attributes highlighted were its ability to super-navigate – flying supersonic without the use of fire-fighting – and its low radar signature. Defense Minister Mario Banoi commented that, following Rafala’s arrival, the protection of Croatian airspace would be undertaken independently. Currently, the country’s airspace is protected in part by MiG, but also through an agreement with neighboring Hungary. During a press conference held two days before the announcement of the selected bid, Banoi stated that the competition represented the final chance to proceed with a purchase without creating a gap in tactical air capability. Despite undergoing an update in Ukraine, the declining MiG-21 fleet cannot be expected to fly beyond 2024. If the deal with France expires this year, it is hoped that Rafales will be in operational service before the MiGs arrive. their difficulty. Stop Currently the only MiG-21bis and MiG-21UM two-seater squadron – 191. Squadron Lovakih Aviona (combat squadron) – are the nation’s only combat fortune. They fly from Pleso air base near the capital, Zagreb, and Rafales is expected to be stationed there as well. The Croatian MiG-21s were upgraded from the Odessa Aircraft Factory in Ukraine in 2014, but their service life is now coming to an end. (Photo: T. Brandt / Croatian Ministry of Defense)

