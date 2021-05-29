Suppression of White House vaccine diplomacy faces logistical, diplomatic barriers

WASHINGTON The White House’s commitment to sending millions of doses of Covid-19 vaccine abroad has generated diplomatic and logistical challenges for administration officials to resolve as more countries seek U.S. help to overcome terrible vaccine shortages.

Since President Joe Biden announced this month that 80 million shots would be shipped abroad by the end of June, the White House has yet to send any of the doses due to a variety of logistical hurdles to the regulator. In the meantime, infections are on the rise in countries from Haiti to Japan, which struggle with organizational challenges and have only a fraction of the doses they need.

With declining shooting demand and half of adults fully vaccinated, the US has oversupply to be used for vaccine diplomacy. About 70 million doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have not yet been administered, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But determining where those doses should go and getting them where they should be is a Herculean task, said a person familiar with the process.

The federal government has sent doses as soon as they leave manufacturing plants in tens of thousands of retail pharmacies, vaccination centers and community health clinics across the country. This means that there is no central location where millions of doses are stored and can be easily packaged and placed on airplanes.

Covid-19 White House Coordinator Andy Slavitt said Wednesday that the U.S. is trying to move to a “tighter distribution system” so that the federal government can keep track of the best doses and export any supplements.

There is also the challenge of transporting tens of millions of doses around the globe, ensuring that there are plenty of aircraft and ensuring that doses are properly stored and that the countries receiving them have the infrastructure to cool and dispense them, an official said. of administration. .

The official said the administration should have an update in the coming days on where some of the doses are directed.

Another major potential problem is obtaining authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for the AstraZeneca vaccine. Of the 80 million doses promised so far, 60 million would have come from AstraZeneca but the administration says it will not release those doses until the vaccine is cleared by US regulators, even though it has been approved for use in other countries.

The FDA review process has been delayed by issues with AstraZeneca study data, and it is unclear when or even if the AstraZeneca vaccine will get the green light.

Then there is the delicate diplomatic balance of efforts to determine which countries should receive doses and how many key allies face shortages. It is an issue that Biden is likely to postpone when he meets world leaders next month at the G7 summit in the UK, his first major moment on the international stage.

While Biden has said the U.S. will not use doses to secure favors from other countries, he acknowledged that the move is a valuable diplomatic tool to counter China and Russia ‘s efforts to gain influence with their vaccines.

“There has been a lot of talk about Russia and China influencing the world with vaccines. We want to lead the world with our values, with this demonstration of our innovation, ingenuity and the basic kindness of the American people,” Biden said in a statement this month. “Just as in World War II America was the arsenal of democracy, in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic our nation will be the arsenal of vaccines for the rest of the world.”

After a recent meeting with the president of South Korea, where only about 3 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, Biden said the U.S. will provide 500,000 doses to vaccinate service members working with U.S. troops stationed in the country.

The administration has said little about its criteria for determining which countries receive doses and how many, in addition to the broad principle of sending them where more lives can be saved.

“These decisions are being made on two factors: science and public health, and equality and no other factor,” Slavitt said.

One of the countries in desperate need is Haiti: No vaccinations have been administered yet, and while there is no good record of how many people have been infected, public health officials say cases are on the rise.

The Haitian government announced it would accept 130,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the international aid group COVAX, which the country had previously refused; doses could arrive in June, according to the Pan American Health Organization.

But that is only a small part of what the country’s 11 million people need. Public health officials say the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine would make the most sense for Haiti, where convincing the population to take two AstraZeneca shots could be a challenge.

Biden has appointed Jeffrey Zients, the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, to lead the effort. He is also working with national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Gayle Smith, the Covid-19 global response coordinator for the State Department. Staff members at the U.S. Agency for International Development and the Department of Health and Human Services are also involved.

The White House has said it is working with the World Health Organization and COVAX, which is working to get vaccines in lower- and middle-income countries, to ensure that doses are evenly distributed.

An administration official acknowledged the proliferation challenges, saying the engagement is likely to be just the beginning.

That’s because 80 million doses five times more than any other country has done would be a drop in the bucket of what international organizations say is needed. COVAX has set a goal of delivering 1.8 billion shots to lower- and middle-income countries this year.