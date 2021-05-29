Punjab, Sindh continue to talk about the issue of water

ISLAMABAD / LAHORE: The water line between Punjab and Sindh has deepened with the former accusing the latter of stealing water and the latter complaining that it has received fewer shares.

With the scale escalating to new heights, the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has suspended the supply of Sindh from the Mangla Dam with immediate effect, saying the water level had dropped from 1,105 meters.

However, the water regulator adheres to its decision to keep the TP (Taunsa-Punjnad) canal open from India to Punjab. The IRSA, which met here Friday to review the water situation, decided to further cut shares in Sindh and Punjab, telling them that from now on they would share 32 per cent of the water shortage with immediate effect versus shortage. the previous 23 percent.

The authority worked for an increase of water shortage up to 32 per cent for Sindh and Punjab, which is why their water shares were further reduced. The water portion of the Sindhs has dropped to 74,000 cusecs from 84,000 cusecs and the Punjabs to 83,000 cusecs from 94,000 cusecs.

However, at the meeting Sindh filed a protest against another cut of its share, saying it was in violation of the 1991. Water Sharing Agreement. A senior official who was part of the meeting told The News that the shares of Sindhs were further shortened, according to the formula of dividing water into three levels and not according to the Water Agreement.

When contacted, Zahid Hussain Junejo, Member of the IRSA Sindh, confirmed that he was protesting against the further reduction of part of the lower shore federal unit, concluding the decision against the 1991 Water Separation Agreement.

In a question, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had called a meeting on Thursday on the ongoing water tension between Sindh and Punjab for the opening of the Taunsa-Punjnad (TP) connecting canal.

He said that so far IRSA had not received any written decision from the Secretariat of the Prime Minister. However, Punjab continues to pull 500 cusecs from the TP connecting channel. Punjab is of the opinion that it is getting 500 cusec of water from India through the TP connecting canal from its divided part.

Sindh says the TP canal cannot be opened unless it gets its share and there is a lot of water in the Ind. However, IRSA said it had started releasing 8,000 cusecs of water to Sindh from Mangla on May 18 with the understanding that when the water level drops to 1,105 ft, supply to Sindh will be stopped with immediate effect.

Since the water level has reached 1,104 ft, the Authority has decided to cut off the Sindh water supply with immediate effect. “We have reduced the outflows from Mangla from 58,000 cusecs to 50,000 cusecs and if the Mangla Dam is not completed, the Kharif harvest in Punjab will not only be damaged, but also the Rabi harvest will bear the losses,” an official said.

According to a press release issued by IRSA, the Met office gave the good news that temperatures in Skardu had begun to rise, which would cause snow to melt in the Indus Basin area, increasing water flows.

He also predicted further temperature improvement in Skardu in the next 48-72 hours. Meanwhile, speaking to the media at the DGPR office here on Friday, Punjab Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday claimed that Sindh was trying to divide the nation by creating hatred between federal units and PPP was trying to win public sympathy. through water policy.

She said the division of the Indus River System Authority waters between the provinces in 1991 had given Punjab the right to use its share of water in Taunsa and Punjnad and the canal water was provided to the cotton harvest.

She said Sindh was giving a misleading impression that Punjabs’s representative at IRSA was trying to put pressure on Sindh’s representative who was in fact inaccurate and misleading. Only eight percent of water losses occur in Punjab, while 39 percent of water is lost in Sindh, she said.

She said the IRSA should provide a reliable and trustworthy mechanism to assess water losses and accurate data should be collected to ensure reasonable water distribution among the provinces.

INP adds: Punjab Irrigation Minister Mohsin Khan Leghari said on Friday that unfortunately for the last decades the long-term storage policy had been badly neglected. Speaking to media outside the Punjab Assembly, he said this year the water level in rivers and dams had reached an alarming level.

Leghari said Punjab and Sindh were facing water shortages due to the smaller water flow. He said Sindh was facing 17 per cent water shortages and Punjab 22 per cent. The minister said the IRSA was asked to deploy hail monitors in the Punjab.

He said, “We want a neutral empire for water distribution. Our system is based on 2,600 miles while the Sindh system covers 600 miles.” The Punjab government will build 13 small dams, he added.

Speaking at the National Assembly on Thursday, Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza also demanded the right share of water for Sindh and accused Punjab of stealing water from other provinces. She also held a meeting with the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Sindh Prime Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday said the lack of water in his province was not a political issue but an economic one. Giving the policy statement to the Sindh Assembly, he said up to 27 per cent of the water shortage facing the province turned into economic losses in the amount of Rs 27 billion.

He said whenever there was a shortage of water in the country, the Link TP Channel was opened to limit the water supply in Sindh. He said they had long heard they would only get water after building more dams on site.

He said everyone in the Sindh Assembly had backed whenever any resolution moved into the House on the issue of water scarcity. He said IRSA in the past also made irregularities in water distribution whenever there was water shortage in the country. He said Sindh had always strongly resisted any such move to limit its share of water.

He said Punjab had gotten 33 per cent more water in the previous Rabi season, while Sindh got 27 per cent less water. He said the smaller provinces at the bottom of the water supply system were affected.

He said they were chosen by the people of Sindh to raise their voice for the right attitude. He recalled that the People’s Party of Pakistan had opposed the 1991 Water Agreement when it was being signed.

He said the discharge of fresh water into the sea was important for the preservation of the Delta Indus area in the province. He said the 1991 Water Agreement also had provisions to discharge 5,000 cubic meters of freshwater into the sea, but now not a single drop of water was being released into the Kotri stream. He clarified that it was a good wish of the Punjab people but their only request was to get the right share of water of the province.