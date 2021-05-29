Were American tourists missing? ‘You have no idea,’ say the hotel’s European owners

LONDONR They have a reputation for being noisy and disgusting, but as Europe looks set to reopen its borders to foreign visitors in time for the summer travel season, its American tourists are hoping to return.

The European Union signaled last week that it would ease restrictions on vaccinated travelers from outside the bloc, including the United States. The EU closed its borders last year in a bid to stem the spread of Covid-19, but many member states that rely heavily on tourism are desperate for foreign travelers to return.

International arrivals in Europe fell by 70 percent last year compared to 2019. Americans made more than 36 million trips to Europe in 2019. That number dropped to 6.6 million last year, according to data from the European Travel Commission.

But with half of American adults now fully vaccinated and American airlines increasingly expanding flights to Europe, some Americans have begun to consider the possibility of summer travel this year.

After European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hinted last month that fully vaccinated Americans might be able to visit bloc countries this summer, searches for EU flight fares by the US rose by 47 per cent. , according to flight analytics firm Hopper.

This month, Greece became the first major European travel destination to welcome foreign American tourists among themselves without asking them for quarantine if they have been fully vaccinated or have a negative Covid-19 test.

“Greece is providing what people need,” wrote Greek Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis as Twitter reopened the site on May 15th. “Quiet and carefree moments on the road to normalcy.”

The country has pledged to fully vaccinate the population of its 6,000 islands by the end of June.

One of them, the famous Santorini on Instagram in the Aegean Sea, is a tourist trap for Americans. They make up 60 percent of the customer base for Canaves Oia, a small chain of luxury hotels overlooking the endless blue sea and whitewashed homes.

Asked how much he misses having Americans around, Managing Director Markos Chaidemenos told NBC News, smiling: You have no idea.

Americans have already started booking big time, he said, booking rooms well in advance for later this summer.

Even before the EU announcement, Chaidemenos, 33, said the first U.S. hotel hotels in more than a year began arriving, as soon as Greece reopened this month.

Travel agents are full of demand, he added.

But other EU countries have been more cautious than Greece.

Germany, where the Americans represent the largest overseas tourism market, has been cautious in easing blockades, with its 16 states slowly lifting some restrictions just last week.

Some museums are reopening with restrictions, and cafes and restaurants have begun reopening for outdoor dining in its urban capital, Berlin, where Americans are the most frequent foreign visitors after the British.

Tourism in the city has been hit hard, said Christian Taenzler, spokesman for Visit Berlin, the official guide to travel capitals. So the EU move to ease travel restrictions for international travelers leaves it optimistic about the summer season.

Taenzler, 59, hopes Germany’s reputation as a safe country with strong health infrastructure and strict hygiene protocols will make it a destination for Americans and other foreigners who are still concerned about exposure to Covid- 19.

The way Americans who decide to go to Europe this summer will also travel is likely to change, he said. He expects Americans to stay firmly in one place to minimize their movement, instead of visiting several European countries on a visit.

The dumping of the destination is over, he said. Safe destinations are in.

Meanwhile, Italy, another European destination popular with American travelers, is still officially in a state of emergency. It was one of the hardest hit in Europe in the early stages of the pandemic and has the highest death toll in the region.

Although cases and deaths are declining, there is still a night curfew in place across the country, and bars and restaurants are only open for outdoor dining.

But Italy has a large tourism sector, contributing 13 percent to its gross domestic product, and the return of foreign travelers is vital to its post-pandemic recovery.

Earlier this month, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi told the world that it was time to book your holiday in Italy.

The country has also expanded so-called free Covid-19 flights to and from several cities in the US, which allow passengers to pass quarantine if tested negative before and after boarding a plane.

Like Greece, it is working to immunize its island tourism hotspots like Capri, off the coast of Naples.

Eighty percent of the island’s 14,000 inhabitants have received the first dose of a vaccine and there are no cases of Covid-19, said Capri Mayor Marino Lembo. Tourism workers coming to the island from mainland Italy are also being vaccinated.

Its part of an effort to let Americans and other foreign travelers know that coming to Capri is safe, he said.

Last year saw the island lose half of its tourism revenue, he added.

But after the EU announcement, he is looking forward to seeing once again American tourists lounging in the emerald waters of Capris.

There is a desire to return, he said. Americans find themselves at home here.

Meanwhile, France, the world’s top tourism destination in 2019, is slowly emerging from its third block.

The French reclaimed some of their joie de vivre last week with the government reopening the terraces of restaurants and museums, including the famous Louvre. But masks are still mandatory inside and out.

Americans have been banned from traveling to France since March 2020, and the country this week blocked travelers from the UK over concerns about a new variant of the coronavirus. But President Emmanuel Macron told CBS last month that he hoped Americans could travel to France once again this summer.

Georges and Odette de la Rochebrochard own a restaurant near Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris and rent Airbnb apartments in the heart of the French capital.

Their livelihood depends on tourists, especially Americans, but the pandemic saw them lose 80 percent of their income.

Despite the EU move to ease restrictions on foreign travel, they remain pessimistic about this summer’s prospects.

Too late to announce that France and Europe are open for tourism this summer, said Georges, 68.

Its almost June, and I highly doubt many Americans will book a flight and hotel to Paris with such a short notice. Tourism just doesn’t work that way, he said.

No one expects business as usual this year.