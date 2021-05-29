Calgary Pastor Sees Accused of ‘Wrong Identity’ Issue When Services Delivered

Alberta Health Services says she has withdrawn her contempt request against Pastor Tim Stephens of the Fairview Baptist Church in Calgary because he was not properly served with a court order instructing her to follow COVID-19 public health rules.

“The request was withdrawn due to a false identity issue when the order was issued,” AHS said in a statement.

Stephens was one of several people arrested and / or charged in recent weeks after the Alberta government introduced new protocols in early May to step up forces against people rejecting pandemic-related public health orders, particularly those who organized or encouraged large gatherings repeatedly.

Stephens was arrested in mid-May after months of encouraging church congregants to break public health rules.

Police said at the time that Stephens was arrested for organizing a Sunday service at Fairview Baptist ChurchafterAHS had tried for weeks to work with the church and that enforcement action was a last resort.

“The pastor accepted the order, but chose to move forward with today’s service, ignoring requests for social distance, wearing masks and reduced capacity limits for attendees,” police said in an email notification in mid-May.

But the AHS now says, because of the error when the order was given, it has dismissed the contempt of the court application against Stephens.

As Alberta increased enforcement against COVID-19 violators, those arrested and / or charged include:

Arthur and David Pawlowski, two organizers of a Calgary church service who have been challenging public health restrictions throughout the pandemic.

Kevin J. Johnston, a mayoral candidate in Calgary, who receives a restraining order after threatening to arm himself and go to the homes of health workers.

Chris Scott, owner of the Whistle Stop Caf in Mirror, and some of his supporters, who continued to challenge public health orders.

Ty and Gail Northcott, organizers of a rodeo held to protest COVID-19 restrictions near Bowden.

“AHS will continue to implement the current [public health] orders, including those related to illegal internal gatherings, “the provincial health authority said in a statement.

“AHS strongly condemns intentional disobedience to COVID-19 public health restrictions.”