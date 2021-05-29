‘Unthinkable’ discovery in Canada after the remains of 215 children were found buried near a residential school





“I lost my heart, it was so hurt and painful that I finally heard, for the outside world, to finally hear what we assumed was happening there,” said Harvey McLeod, who attended school for two years in the late 1960s, in a telephone interview with CNN on Friday.

“The story is so unreal that yesterday it became true for many of us in this community,” he said.

The Tk’emlps community of Secwpemc in southern British Columbia, where the school was located issued a statement late Thursday saying an “unthinkable loss that was talked about but never documented” was confirmed.

“This past weekend, with the help of a ground-penetrating radar specialist, the faint truth of the preliminary findings came to light – the confirmation of the remains of 215 children who were students at the Kamloops Indian Residential School,” said Chief Rosanne Casimir of Tk’emlps community of Secwpemc.

“To our knowledge, these missing children are undocumented deaths,” she said in a statement. For decades, McLeod says he and alumni like him would wonder what he had happened to friends and classmates “Sometimes people didn’t come back, we were happy for them, we thought they ran away, not knowing if they did or whatever happened to them,” said McLeod, who now serves as head of the British Columbia Upper Nicola band. . “There were discussions that this could have happened, that they might have passed,” he says, adding, “What I realized yesterday was how strong I was, as a little boy, how strong I was here today, because I know that many did not go home. “ The Kamloops Indian Residential School was one of the largest in Canada and operated from the late 19th century until the late 1970s. It was opened and run by the Catholic Church until the federal government took over in the late 1960s. It closed permanently about a decade later and now houses a museum and community structure with cultural and memorial events. Community leaders say the investigation will continue in conjunction with the British Columbia Court Office and that community and government officials will ensure that the remains are protected and identified. Chief Prosecutor Lisa Lapointe issued a statement saying that her office is early in the information gathering process. “We recognize the tragic, heartbreaking devastation that the Canadian residential school system has caused to so many people and our thoughts are with all those who are in mourning today,” she said. In 2015 Canada Truth and Reconciliation Commission issued a report detailing the damaging legacy of the country’s residential school system. Thousands of mostly indigenous children were separated from their families and forced to attend residential schools. The report detailed decades of physical, sexual and emotional abuse suffered by children in government and church-run institutions. ‘Terrible chapter in Canadian history’ “The news that remains was found in the former Kamloops residential school breaks my heart – it is a painful reminder of that dark and embarrassing chapter of our country ‘s history. I’m thinking of all those affected by this disturbing news. We are here for you, “Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted on Friday In an interview with CNN, Carolyn Bennett, Canada’s Minister of Indigenous Relationships, says the revelation tells all Canadians of a “very painful truth” and a “terrible chapter in Canadian history.” “That was why five of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls for action wanted us to deal with missing children and unmarked graves because they knew there was so much more than they could find in the hearings,” he said. said Bennett. The Commission recommended 94 calls to action as medicine and healer. Indigenous rights groups say very few have acted, including the need for health and educational equality between indigenous and non-indigenous children. In 2019, Trudeau said he and his government acknowledged the damage done to indigenous peoples in Canada reached genocide, saying at the time that the government would move forward to “end this ongoing tragedy.” McLeod says the residential school system has caused generations in his family and the abuse he suffered at the school in Kamloops terrified him, his family and his classmates. “The abuse that happened to me was physical, yes, it was sexual, yes, and in 1966 I was a person who did not want to live anymore, it changed me,” McLeod said, comparing the trauma he suffered to that of a prisoner of war. He says he went to school in 1966 along with most of his brothers and sisters. “Seven of us went to the same time, the same school my mom and dad went to, there was no opportunity, it was a requirement, it was the law. And I can only imagine what my mom and dad, like they felt when some of us were released there knowing what they experienced at that school, “he said. As documented by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, many of the children in residential schools did not receive proper medical care with some dying prematurely from diseases such as tuberculosis. The commission estimates that more than 4,000 children died while in residential schools for a period of several decades, but the commission’s final report acknowledges that it was impossible to know the true number. McLeod says this week’s revelation at his previous school has already helped members of the community he knows to discuss the abuse they have suffered and the intergenerational trauma it has caused. He says he would like to deal with healing and now wants to avoid pointing fingers or guilt. “I have forgiven, I have forgiven my parents, I have forgiven my abusers, I have broken the chain that kept me in that school, I do not want to live there anymore but at the same time make sure the people who did not come home are known and respected and brought home in a good way, “he said.







