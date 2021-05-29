Fairy Creek blocks a political ’embarrassment’ for the NDP government

NDP faces political consequences as more protesters mobilize to protect old-growth trees in the wake of the forest war Photo by Norman Galimski / PNG

Content of the article The arrests of activists who opposed cutting down old-growth trees in west Victoria have galvanized hundreds of people to join the new forest war. The protests, led by Prime Minister John Horgans, have turned into a political embarrassment for his NDP government, critics say. Blockades in the Fairy Creek watershed where people are chained to trees, suspended in rolling trees and cemented to the ground are fast becoming one of the largest acts of environmental civil disobedience in Canada since the Clayoquot Sound in the 1990s. The original forest war culminated in the arrests of 900 people and forced the NDP government of the day to protect soft rainforests from clean cuttings. In Fairy Creek, at least 137 opponents of old-growth logging have been arrested in five different blockades northeast of Port Renfrew since May 17th. This is when the RCMP began enforcing a BC Supreme Court order banning logging interference by the Surrey-based forest company Teal Jones Group.

Content of the article Environmentalists with the Rainforest Flying Squad base group have been blocking since August, but recent arrests, with RCMP officers using jackets and metal clippers to free protesters, have drawn wider support from families, youth and the elderly. headed to the remote area. Protests have also erupted across BC in the legislature, outside the Castlegar office of Forest Minister Katrine Conroy and on Friday, outside the Horgans constituency in Langford where hundreds gathered. It seems to me that the government remains silent on all of this and has not responded, even though Fairy Creek and most of the other blockade countries are inside the prime minister, said 82-year-old Saul Arbess, who on Tuesday organized a group of 100 seniors. who challenged the RCMP exclusion zone around the area where logging is continuing. Tzeporah Berman, director of international programs for Stand.earth and one of the organizers of the protests at Clayoquot Sound, said she sees parallels between the environmental movement 28 years ago and the support base for the blockades at Fairy Creek. It feels like one of those turning point moments from people who have been following the issues closely in one of the conversations around the dinner table for everyone, said Berman, who was arrested on May 22 for disputing the order. The difference now, Berman said, is that images of 1000-year-old trees being recorded can be widely shared through social media.

Content of the article Today, images of what is happening in Fairy Creek are being broadcast around the world in minutes, she said. This is galvanizing people. And I think it’s an embarrassment for this government. One of the images that sparked outrage this week was the photo of a massive old-growth spruce being pulled into a truck near Nanaimo. The tree was cut down on North Vancouver Island sometime between March and mid-August 2020, shortly before new rules were introduced in September to protect old-growth trees, according to a statement from the Ministry of Forestry. Horgan was not made available for an interview on Friday. His relative silence suggests a political reckoning that favors the NDP union base, many of whom are forest workers represented by United Steelworkers, a major NDP donor before union and corporate donations were banned for environmentalists who have more likely to support the Green BC. David Black, associate professor in the School of Communication and Culture at Royal Roads University, said BC is unique in Canada in the way environmental policy is essential in determining the broadest party policy in the province. After the NDP broke the power-sharing deal with the BC Greens to call an early election last fall, what is left is an angry Green-leaning faction of the BC population who is probably not really able to trust the NDP on environmental issues, Black said. In an interview with Postmedia News, Conroy objected that the government is doing a political reckoning to support its blue-collar voter base over environmentalists.

Content of the article Rather, she said. They were working to unite people and end the rift over this really exciting issue. Conroy said she wants her grandchildren and future generations to be able to walk in ancient forests, but also wants them to have the opportunity to work in a well-managed, sustainable forest industry. So it’s really essential to ensure that we have those ancient forests for those future generations and we need to bring people together to enable us to do that, she said. Horgan previously said protesters should respect the wishes of the First Nation Pacheedaht, whose elected and hereditary leaders said third-party activists are not welcome in their uneducated territory. The issue, however, has divided the First Nation, with Pacheedaht elders like Bill Jones supporting the blockade and any measures taken to prevent the destruction of ancient forests. Horgan promised during last fall’s election campaign to implement all recommendations in the strategic review of the old growth completed in 2020 by foresters Garry Merkel and Al Gorley. A key recommendation was to postpone deforestation to older forests where ecosystems are at a high and imminent risk of irreversible loss. The province announced in September that it would postpone logging for two years in nine different areas representing about 3,530 square kilometers, but has not acted on the other recommendations. Merkel said she understands that the NDP faces a difficult act of balancing the rapid movement to protect vulnerable ecosystems and ensuring that the forest industry remains viable.

Content of the article Most of the (forest) industry now, on the coast in particular, relies on old growth, he said. It’s not as simple as saying, okay, shut down the industry tomorrow. I have gone through governments that have tried it and the chances of them coming back are almost close to zero. Conroy said her ministry has been consulting with indigenous communities and promised that in the coming days, the government will release details on how to modernize the forest sector while protecting old-growth forests. BC Green leader Sonia Furstenau said her party has been pushing for the NDP government for months to define its forest policy and plans to protect the provinces that remain three per cent of old-growth forests. The people of British Columbia have an expectation that these rare and endangered ecosystems should be provided with protection, she said. At every step of this trajectory, the NDP, the government had the ability to intervene and avert this crisis. A conservative coalition called the Alliance of Endangered Ecosystems is urging the province to use some of the $ 2.3 billion allocated in the federal budget to protect vulnerable land ecosystems. There are solutions everywhere, however there is silence, for the most part, from this government, Furstenau said. [email protected]

Twitter.com/katiederosayyj

