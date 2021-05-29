No party can expel another from Pakistan Democratic Movement, says Shahbaz Sharif









May 29, 2021

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 29 (ANI): President of the Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz (PML-N) and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Friday said that no party has the right to remove another from the alliance of the Democratic Movement of Pakistan (PDM).

His remarks came amid reports of his interest in seeing the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Awami National Party (ANP) rejoin the alliance.

“No party has the right to bring in or expel another party [of the allaince]. “The PDM is a forum and decisions are made by consensus,” The News International quoted Shahbaz as saying.

Sharif also shared with media staff the agenda for the PDM meeting, scheduled for Saturday. He said the meeting to be chaired by Maulana Fazlur Rehman will discuss the country’s political situation.

Shahbaz said the alliance will also discuss the budget to be presented by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government next month and the situation in Afghanistan.

The PML-N president has focused his efforts on bringing the PPP and ANP back to the PDM side to put pressure on the government once again, The News International reported.

The opposition leader also criticized that ruling party for their “failures”, saying they talk about the state of Madinah every day but do not implement “anything”.

Earlier, Sharif urged all opposition parties to join hands to lead the anti-government movement against Imran Khan.

On April 6, the PIA and on April 11, the PPP split with the PDM after the latter gave it a due-notice notice. The announcement was made after PPP took former Pakistani Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani appointed as leader of the Opposition in the Senate, going against the decisions of PDM and ANP supported the move.

According to The News International, PPP was asked to explain its move to nominate its candidate, Gillani, as Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, without first obtaining the consent of the parties of the Opposition alliance.

She further reported that the ANP, on the other hand, had issued a notice in support of the PPP in its efforts to get Gillani appointed by trespassing on senators by government ally Awami Balochistan Party (BAP) to fill the required numbers. (ANI)







