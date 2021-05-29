Family seeks response to failed attempt to board plane of COVID-19 patient who died – Winnipeg

A Manitoba family wants answers after their boyfriend, who was hospitalized with COVID-19, died hours after a failed attempt to airlift him to an Ontario intensive care unit.

Krystal Mousseau, 31, died just a day after she was allegedly transferred to Ottawa, her sister told Global News on Thursday.

Read more: Mom with COVID-19 dies after Manitoba tried to transfer him to Ontario ICU

“They just told me – my mother and I – that they would move her because she needed more care,” said Kristy Mousseau.

According to her family, Mousseau was scheduled to be airlifted to Ottawa this Sunday, but she did not arrive on the plane.

















2:11

The Manitoba COVID-19 patient who died after the failed transfer mourned





The Manitoba COVID-19 patient who died after the failed transfer mourned



Common Health does not disclose patient information, but said Wednesday that a critically ill patient was destabilized while being loaded onto a transfer plane to an Ontario hospital.

The story goes down the ad

“The patient was carefully provided by the critical care transport team and immediately returned to the sending institution. “We can confirm that the patient passed away the next day,” said a spokesman.

Kristy said her family received a phone call at 2 a.m. Tuesday morning to let them know her sister had died.

She now wants to know why they were not given a choice regarding Mousseau’s move from the province.

Krystal Mousseau, right, and her sister Karen.

Submitted / Kristy Mousseau



“They did not even ask to move her, they even asked us if we wanted her to move. I do not understand How, why not ask?

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Krystal was stable and if she did not move or try to move to Ottawa, she could still be here. “She would still have a chance to fight.”

The story goes down the ad

In an email to Global News on Friday afternoon, a Common Health spokesman said transfers of COVID-19 patients were currently taking place with or without the consent of the patient or their family.

“The current demand for ICU beds is such that the health care system should look at every alternative to build capacity and continue to provide care for every patient as they present,” the spokesman said.

Trends Ontario reports 1,273 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

First Nation in Kamloops, BC, confirms bodies of 215 children buried in former residential school site

“As a result, Common Health has decided that it is necessary, with or without patient / family consent, to move patients to institutions in other provinces to build more capacity in Manitoba.”

















4:31

Impact of COVID-19 on indigenous people





Impact of COVID-19 on indigenous people



The spokesman said families “are kept well informed in advance of any possible patient transfer” and clinical teams are available to answer questions and provide support.

On Thursday, while speaking to 680 CJOB News, Dr. Rob Grierson said patients are all carefully evaluated by the critical care team and that detailed discussions take place between the teams that send and receive the patient.

The story goes down the ad

Read more: More patients with Manitoba COVID-19 ICU head to Ontario for care as 312 new cases reported 1 death

Grierson is the Chief Medical Officer of the Common Health Emergency Response Services and is the person making the final call regarding what is being transported out of the province.

“When you are managing critical care patients, every step you take must be carefully calculated,” he said. “There are dangers associated with every step of the way.”

question

During the questioning period in the Manitoba legislature on Thursday, Prime Minister Brian Pallister said a review is underway but could not say whether a critical care incident investigation would take place.

“I agree that responses to incident specifics, such as any potential human error or aspects of mechanical malfunction for example, have been addressed, and that information should be made available and made available of course to the family as well,” Pallister said.

Critical incident investigation reports often reflect the seriousness and unintended harm experienced by individuals affected by the province’s health care system.

Read more: Manitoba doctors fear PTSD epidemic as COVID-19 survivors leave ICU

NDP leader Wab Kinew said the family and all Manitobans deserve more responses.

The story goes down the ad

“We have seen at least one of those efforts end in tragic results. What are we going to do now to respond to that family and try to prevent other families from experiencing heartache?” He asked.

As of May 18, there have been 28 ICU patients referred to 11 different Ontario hospitals (Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Ottawa, Sudbury, London, Windsor, St. Elgin, North Bay, Peterborough, Woodstock, and Owen Sound ) and a hospital in Saskatchewan, while Manitoba continues to face capacity issues.

One of those 28 patients has since returned to Manitoba after officials say their condition has improved.

















1:51

More ICU patients are being relocated outside the province





More ICU patients are being relocated outside the province



Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms may include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing very similar to a cold or flu. Some people may develop a more serious illness. People most at risk for this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions such as heart, lung or kidney disease. If you experience symptoms, contact public health authorities.

The story goes down the ad

To prevent the spread of the virus, experts recommend frequent hand washing and coughing up the sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible, and keeping a distance of two meters from other people if you go outside. In situations where you can not keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or mask to prevent the spread of airborne droplets that may carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face masks are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus website.

See link »

<br />

