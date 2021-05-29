Highlights from the International Destinations Hybrid CEO Summit





During a firefight at the Destination International CEO Summit, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor discussed how the government and tourism officials are working together. Photo Credit: International Destinations Starting International DestinationSummit of hybrid CEOs, president and CEO Don Wales was ultimately optimistic. We are telling the story of the return of a life, he told personal and virtual audiences from the JW Marriott Tampa Waterway stage in Florida. In a series of keywords, panels, and group discussions, the event uncovered an industry on the road to recovery and, based on lessons learned during the pandemic, prepared to restore best practices. Below are the key takeaways from the collection. Tampa is a success story. Santiago Corrada, president and CEO of Visit Tampa Bay, revealed that hotel occupancy in the city is currently 77 percent and CVB received 66 RFP for events in April alone. He attributed much of this success to the support of county and city leaders involving CVB in his pandemic and long-term recovery plans.



Tampa Mayor Jane Castor reiterated its support for tourism and CVB during a heated conversation with the CEO of the CEO Summit Mark Jeffries. We’ve added 2,000 hotel rooms this year alone, “she said. Our convention center is almost back in pre-pandemic numbers; Hotel use is almost back in the prepandemic, and our future is brighter and brighter. Convention and visitor offices need to consider new marketing and business strategies. Using research showing cumulated organic online traffic for 300 DMOs in recent months, Adam Sacks, president iTourism Economics, said CVB executives have received a healthy 2,000 visits every month through searches so far this year and he urged DMOs to keep their websites updated with the latest news from their destinations. And while most CVB communications are now digital, Erica Dhawan, founder and CEO of potential, fostered the value of more personal connections with customers and staff. A phone call is worth a thousand emails, she told the audience.

CVBs need to be restored by planning for a long time. Travel expert Peter Greenberg urged CVB leaders to use this time to create long-term, sustainable plans, rather than falling into their old short-term adjustments. He gave an example of short-sighted airline planning, which added 17 new flights this summer to Bozeman, Mont., A gateway to Yellowstone Park. The destination is not enough [hotel rooms] to treat all tourists, he said, adding that demand will fall after the summer season.

Last year changed offices for the better. During roundtable discussion sessions, CEOs discovered that they needed to trust their teams working remotely. They also shared how they were able to rebuild their offices more intelligently and better by training staff and focusing on equity, diversity and inclusion. And a number of CEOs reported that their organizations had embraced the opportunity to strengthen their community engagement and work more closely with their government leaders.

Destination International is expanding its global reach. Wales announced that a full-time staff member based in Europe will soon be joining his team. Also announced this week was the launch of Destinations Canadian International Alliance, an organization of Canadian DI members. Currently, 23 Canadian CVBs are members of the DI, most of every country except the United States. The new organization will create educational content that is relevant to Canadian members and make recommendations on topics, topics and issues that are relevant to that audience.

The DIs Destination video is back. During the event, DI announced that Destination Showcase, an event produced by the Professional Convention Management Association, will be held Oct. 6 at the Gaylord National Resort and Congress Center in National Harbor, Md. The focus, according to organizers, is to re-engage the industry in new and authentic ways.

