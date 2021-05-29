News from the International Forum

As the information space continues to be contested between democratic and authoritarian actors, the International Forum for Democratic Studies of the National Endowment for Democracy is pleased to share some of our latest content on misinformation and other threats to the integrity of the information space. . For more on this topic and others within the work of the International Forum, please visit our website as well Energy Blog 3.0 and related podcast.

In “Contain COVID-19 misinformation, ”International Forum Program Officer Dean Jackson interviews three experts on how COVID-19 has accelerated the disinformation challenges that undermine the integrity of the information space. These interviews also address how public officials, civil society actors, and technology platforms can facilitate more effective communication of facts in an increasingly crowded information environment. Isolated visitors include Vladimir Rouvinski, Associate Professor of Political Science at Icesi University in Colombia; Renee DiResta, research manager at the Stanford Internet Observatory; AND Will Moy, founder and CEO of Full-Fact, an independent UK-based fact-finding charity. Christopher Walker, NED Vice President for Studies and Analysis, awaits the conversation.

For more on this topic, read the International Forum Global Insights essay collection, “COVID-19 and the Information Space: Increasing Response.”

Q&A Forum | “THE ROAD TO CIVIL SOCIETY DISINFORMATION ANSWERS”Me Lisa-Maria Neudert

As the challenge of disinformation has evolved, so does the landscape for civil society organizations (CSOs) fight its impact on democracy. To gain a better understanding of the digital information landscape, Dean Jackson of the International Forum spoke with Lisa-Maria Neudert, a PhD candidate at the Oxford Internet Institute and an essential researcher at Computer Propaganda Project in connection with a recent Forum working document entitled “The way forward: Mapping civil society responses to misinformation“In the report, Lisa-Maria Neudert and Samantha Bradshaw analyzed the challenges facing CSOs in this complex and rapidly changing field – and how financiers and pro-democracy organizations can better support their future growth. .

Blog 3.0 Power | How to help civil society disinformation researchers thrive

As civil society works to counter disinformation threats to democracy, multi-stakeholder cooperation is needed to increase response. Forum Rachelle Faust and Daniel Cebul posted a post on Blog Power 3.0 titled “How to help civil society disinformation researchers thrive, ”Which provides recommendations to enhance civil society responses to protect the integrity of the information space. Their analysis is based on a recent working paper by Samantha Bradshaw and Lisa-Maria Neudert, entitled “Drafting Civil Society Responses to Misinformation.”

The authors provide some recommendations to strengthen civil society responses, including building a comprehensive dialogue between stakeholders and removing information, obtaining transparent and meaningful data access while respecting user privacy, and providing financial and operational support to efforts. critical – especially in unexplored areas.

Blog 3.0 Power | Democracy and the next big application: Three risk assessment questions

As governments assess the risks associated with the global Internet, including the proliferation of authoritarian influence operations, the lack of universal, clear and equitable standards hinders navigation of the digital information landscape.

In “Democracy and the other big app: Three risk assessment questions, ”Dean Jackson and Rachelle Faust of the International Forum consider how to moderate content without compromising free expression, best practices for secure data collection, and ways in which companies can combat state-generated misinformation. The authors argue that rule-based, rights-aware approaches are needed to limit the risks from social media applications.

Report | “COVID-19 and the Information Space: Increasing Response“

The International Forum launched the first series of essays in the “Global Insights” series, including analyzes on “COVID-19 and the Information Space”. This report is the first in a series of publications covering issues including the protection and security of the information space and current efforts to combat transnational kleptocracy. Essays in this series are the product of workshops held by the International Forum during the spring and summer of 2020.

These workshops – bringing together civil society representatives, journalists, academics, researchers, donor organizations and policy makers – aimed to assess the potential challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic would pose to democratic health and the integrity of the information space. The analyzes presented in these essays also address the global character of these challenges examining cases in Europe, North and South America, and Africa.

Report | “The way forward: Mapping civil society responses to misinformation ”| Samantha Bradshaw and Lisa-Maria Neudert

Misinformation has flourished in recent years, but, fortunately, the number and scale of civil society organizations addressing this challenge has also declined. However, little is known about the focus, geographical distribution, failures and successes of these organizations. In a report entitled “The way forward: Mapping civil society responses to misinformation, ”Samantha Bradshaw and Lisa-Maria Neudert analyze how civil society organizations (CSOs) play a central role in addressing the growing impact of disinformation on democracy.

Determined efforts to combat misinformation have included new challenges posed by social media in their agendas, while new initiatives have emerged to fill gaps in research, monitoring and advocacy. The work of these organizations in the fight against disinformation is essential for shaping effective policy measures, improving platform responses, and increasing citizens’ knowledge and engagement. The authors provide some recommendations to increase disinformation responses, including increasing access to data and increasing cooperation between CSOs.

