Police in Canada issue arrest warrant for human trafficking suspect

Police have issued a nationwide arrest warrant for 33-year-old Ahmed Adam following an investigation into human trafficking in Saskatoon that lasted more than a year.

Adam has been charged with a number of offenses including trafficking in persons, material gain from sexual services and material gain from sexual services provided by a person under the age of 18, according to a police press release.

Saskatoon police say they are aware of a victim who was reportedly trafficked by Adam, with both parties knowing each other, and investigators say they believe there are other victims.

The investigation began in July 2019 and the charges were dropped after more than 15 months of investigation by the city police human trafficking units and the VICE units.

Adam may be in Saskatoon, but police say he also has connections to other communities in Western Canada including Calgary and Edmonton.

Police say he stands approximately six feet-three and weighs approximately 195 pounds. Anyone with information about Adam’s whereabouts is required to contact his local police department or Stop Stop to report the information anonymously.

They point out that if you, or someone you know, is involved in forced prostitution or work, they should contact the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-833-900-1010 where they can find support and help if they wish.