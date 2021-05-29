Failure to provide chassis to international units: Tariffs on car | Transport News and Alerts Means of Transport





In accordance with the NS Intermodal Rules Circular, Section 4.6.1 (Failure to secure the chassis), this notice serves as a notice to the chassis lacking chassis, deactivating private containers from railway unloading. This rule will take effect immediately at the three NS diversion sites below. Equipment park, level 1 of KY

Detroit, MI Level 2

Birmingham, AL Level 2 We are suspending $ 100 per container, per day fee for the remainder of 2021. Customers will be notified when their containers are placed in a good order chassis and are available to pick up. The notice day will serve as the last free day and will normally be billed Tier 1 and Tier 2 storage fees as mentioned above. For ease of reference, please find rule 4.6.1 below: If a privately owned or controlled container arrives by rail at NS locations and is unable to unload from the rail and be removed from the terminal due to lack of chassis, the carrier will be notified. The carrier must provide a suitable chassis for off-road movement of the container (s), whether loaded or unloaded. If NS is not supplied on time with a useful chassis for each container, the Carrier will pay an additional fee of $ 100 per container for each day a container remains on a railroad until NS is provided with a chassis for that container. A chassis is considered unavailable if it already has a container mounted, regardless of whether it is an inside or outside container. (1) Free time in that unit will be lost; (2) The carrier shall pay an estimate of $ 100 per container per day, or fraction thereof, for a container to remain on a rail before (1) NS is able to place the container on the ground within the space that a the designated terminal usually holds containers without chassis, or (2) NS is supplied with a chassis for that container and is able to mount the container to the chassis; (3) After the carrier supplies a useful chassis, the container will be removed from the rail and the customer will be notified that the unit is ready to be picked up. At this point, normal storage fees will start to rise. (4) The NS shall determine whether the terminal conditions allow a container to be placed on the ground before the Carrier supplies a chassis. Once a container is placed on the ground, the customer will be notified (1) the unit is ready to be picked up and (2) they are short on the available chassis. At this point, normal storage fees begin to accrue. (5) In cases where a container is placed on the ground in a place, due to the lack of chassis, this shall be counted as the initial lifting of the machine. The additional lifting loads for lifting the container from the ground into a chassis shall be assessed as described in Sections 4.6.2 and 4.6.3 of this Regulation. Additional increase fees will be assessed in all cases where applicable. The latest version of Circular Rules can be viewed here. Please contact your Norfolk South Market Manager if you have any questions. Norfolk Southern Intermodal provides 24/7 automated information services for tracking shipments, billing verification and storage fees (including Free Last Day) through our Touch-Trace voice response system at 800-497-2919. Customers and carriers can also use AccessNS and ExpressNSTM for information about their shipments.

