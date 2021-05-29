Sasha Johnson: Man charged with conspiracy to murder after BLM activist shooting





Johnson, a 27-year-old mother of three and a voice of equal rights, was shot in the head at an indoor party in south London last Sunday. Police said they did not believe she was specifically targeted.

On Friday, London Metropolitan Police said Cameron Deriggs has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the shooting.

Deriggs was in between five men arrested Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder remaining. He and two others were also arrested on suspicion of fraud (a group war) and possession for the purpose of supplying Class B drugs.

The group’s youngest, a 17-year-old, was arrested on suspicion of possessing an assault rifle and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. The fifth man, 25, was arrested on suspicion of fraud and failure to detained for the police.

Deriggs remains in custody and is expected to appear in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, while the other four have been released on bail, Metropolitan Police said in a statement. Johnson stood out last year during the Black Life Issue protests, as a leader of her Party Taking Initiative (TTIP), which has been dubbed “Britain’s first black-led political party”. According to a police statement, she was shot around 3 a.m. last Sunday when “a group of four black men, dressed in dark colored clothes, entered the property’s garden and fired a gun.” TTIP said Thursday it was concerned that police were using people in the community as “sacrificial goats” for its shootings, claiming the recent arrests were made with “no valid evidence”. “Arresting these individuals on this basis and revealing that they were carrying drugs for the purpose of supply, ultimately implies that this is a gang-related crime as opposed to an assassination attempt,” he said. The TTIP concluded that although they “want to see the attackers brought to justice, we do not want potentially innocent people accused of attempted murder and becoming part of the statistics, the subjects of the injustices Sasha has fought against”.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos