UNGA Chief in Kashmir – Newspaper





BY all definitions, the Kashmir issue is the main obstacle to peace in South Asia, and until a reasonable solution acceptable to the people of the region is reached, the subcontinent is unlikely to see stability. Arriving in Pakistan on Thursday, UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir gave some constructive advice to the state on how to raise the issue in the world body. Moreover, the UN official made a very apt point when he said that the parties to the conflict should not change the status of the disputed territory until the issue is resolved. Mr Bozkir was making a notable reference to the events of August 2019, when India moved to make constitutional changes paving the way for the illegal annexation of Kashmir held by India. This has allowed the Indians to move into the occupied area; according to an estimate, 430,000 new domestic certificates have been issued to foreigners. As and when the Pakistan-India peace process moves forward, the situation in Kashmir held should not be forgotten. By all means, both sides should strive and work for softer, less contentious issues that can play the role of builders of trust, helping to strengthen the peace process. Yet India cannot be allowed to produce facts on the ground in Kashmir by settling foreigners and changing the demographic composition of the occupied territory. This concern should be included in the dialogue process, because if ignored, it could affect the reasonable resolution of the Kashmir issue. The other very important point that the UN official made regarding the Kashmir issue was the need for this country to work harder to raise the issue internationally, especially to bring it to the United Nations platform more forcefully. Mr Bozkir added that the Kashmir dispute lacked the level of global support that the Palestinian issue enjoyed, although it should be noted that the Palestinian issue also appears only on the global agenda as Israel launches a bloody offensive against the Arab side. Following India’s unilateral move to annex Kashmir in 2019, Pakistan’s foreign policy creation activated itself and world capitals lobbied to bring the Kashmir situation to the international stage. However, the UN representative is absolutely correct that more can be done to highlight the issue. For example, he has suggested that Pakistan could start a Kashmir debate in UNGA backed by other states. Indeed, there is much work ahead in this regard, and Pakistan needs to liaise with Muslim states as well as other Kashmir sympathizers to ensure that the issue comes to the fore. The cause of the Kashmiris is right and their struggle is right. Therefore, Pakistan must give all possible support to ensure that the voice of the occupied valley reaches the UN holy halls and other multilateral forums. Published in Agim, 29 May 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos