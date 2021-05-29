PSDP is set at $ 900 billion to reach GDP of 4.8 pieces – Gazeta

ISLAMABAD: The Annual Plan Coordination Committee (APCC) on Friday completed the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) worth Rs 900 billion to achieve an economic growth rate of 4.8 percent in the next fiscal year (2021-22).

PSDP for next year is over 38 pc higher than the current year allocation of Rs650bn, while the GDP growth target of 4.8 pc is conservatively higher than the estimate of temporary production of current years of 3.94 pc.

The APCC meeting was chaired by Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission Jehanzeb Khan.

Speaking at a news conference, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said the conservative assessment of growth was based on the understanding that large-scale production (LSM) and agriculture had returned this year after a two-year decline and would moderated the following year.

Minister says provinces are expected to put together Rs1tr for their annual development programs

He said cotton was the only crop that had fallen in recent years, dropping by over two million baht to 7 million baht this year and so a focused effort would start at the beginning of the season with good seed and quality pesticides for to resume its production well above 10.5 million bales, including 4m bales in Sindh and 6m bales in Punjab and the rest in other provinces. He said rising international prices would also help boost cotton production in the country.

The minister said the provinces were expected to pool about Rs 1 trillion for their annual development programs (IDPs) for next year. He said the federal government’s Public Private Partnership Authority (P3A) was expected to launch almost Rs1tr of development programs next year through private sector investment through the Rs70bn funding it would receive from the PSDP.

The minister said that not only the country development program but the whole system was stopped due to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) factor. He said the government had tried through a new bill to exclude bureaucrats and businessmen from the NAB jurisdiction to facilitate investment as politicians continued fighting.

Mr Umar said the bill could not be navigated through the approval process and he had asked the prime minister to pass the bill, if not by a majority in the Senate, then through a joint parliamentary session.

Answering the question, the minister said that most of the provinces’ demands for PSDP shares had been met and could be further discussed with the prime minister at a National Economic Council (NEC) meeting next week by the provincial prime ministers, but the provinces had unlimited wishes. and these had to be addressed within the available resources.

He said the next year growth target of 4.8 pc would be driven by growth of 3.4 pc in agriculture, 6.8 pc in industry, 6.2 pc in manufacturing and 4.7 pc in the services sector. He said the main objective of the PSDP this year was to achieve equal and balanced development and combat the adverse impact of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

He said poultry production would also be normalized next year, while electricity consumption was projected to increase by 6 pieces at the back of the industrial incentive package. Gas and coal production will also be drivers of growth, while construction will continue to grow next year, he added.

The Minister said that about 25 pieces of the general allocation of PSDP were for new projects and the rest for the completion of existing schemes. Even the new projects included in the PSDP would have the shortest gestation period to be completed within the next two years.

The APCC decided to allocate sufficient funding for projects likely to be completed by June 2023 and projects that create high-impact employment based on the sectoral and regional balance. The meeting recommended to NEC a policy for financing provincial projects.

90,000 billion PSDP includes $ 101 billion in foreign aid. Ministries and divisions, provincial governments and Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan had submitted total requests worth Rs1.5tr for next year and around RS600 billion projects had to be scrapped.

The 80-piece projects have been fully funded to be completed by June 2022. About 57 pieces ($ 509 billion) of the total distribution have been proposed for the infrastructure sector. Within infrastructure, transportation and communications would receive an allocation of Rs265bn (29 pieces) and the water sector $ 99.4 billion (11 pieces) as required by the National Water Policy. The energy sector would receive Rs103bn (11pc) and physical planning and housing Rs41bn (5pc).

An amount of Rs133bn has been earmarked for the Regional Settlement Program, including Rs54bn for the Fata Joint Districts, Rs45bn for the AJK and GB and Rs34bn for the less developed areas under the Balochistan North and South packages and the Sindh development package. and GB. The construction sector will receive $ 41 billion.

The social sector has been awarded Rs170bn, including Rs28bn for health and Rs42bn for education. An amount of Rs 14 billion has been earmarked for the Prime Ministers Ten billion tsunami Program and mil 74 billion for sustainable development goals.

An amount of Rs 62 billion has been earmarked to finance Sustainability Deficiencies to encourage private sector investment in infrastructure.

Asad Umar said that the targeted growth from now on of the remaining period of the current government will be anchored on ensuring quality growth without causing fiscal and external sector imbalances and to maintain single-digit inflation.

Published in Agim, 29 May 2021