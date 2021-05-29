Water shortages worsen for Punjab, Sindh – Newspaper





ISLAMABAD: Water shortages for Sindh and Punjab rose to 32 per cent on Friday as river flows continued to decline and deposits at both the Mangla and Tarbela dams were close to the dead level. The Indus River System Authority (Irsa) said it reviewed the overall water situation on Friday and decided to implement the 32 pc shortages in the two largest provinces instead of the current 23 pc shortages. The water regulator said the positive development was that the temperature in the Indus catchments had started to rise and was reported at 26.1 degrees Celsius from 23.9 pc the day before. The Pakistan Meteorological Department informed Irsa that temperatures were expected to rise and river flows were expected to improve in the next 48-72 hours due to snowmelt. However, given the existing limited deposits available in reservoirs and falling river streams, it was inevitable to implement further cuts in provincial stocks, said Irsa spokesman Khalid Idrees Rana. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan would be excluded from sharing absences. Irsa had initially estimated the lack of 10 pc for the early part of Kharif, but then temperatures did not rise in the northern areas of the country and river flows continued to decline. Irsa said with a shortage of 32 pc, the water share for Punjab was reduced to 83,000 cusecs while that of Sindh was allocated 74,000 cusecs. He also identified eight headquarters and barracks on Friday with the consent of Irsa members from Sindh and Punjab to appoint independent inspectors to monitor water discharges as already decided by Irsa a few days ago and then backed by the Standing Committee National Assemblies for Water Resources last week followed the approval of the prime ministers. As such, Sindh listed five volleys Jinnah Headworks, Chashma Barrage, Taunsa Headworks, Tarimmu and Punjnad volleys for independent monitoring while Punjab suggested three stations Guddu, Sukkur and Kotri volleys. Irsa decided to hold a joint meeting with the provincial irrigation secretaries on 31 May to finalize the terms of reference and standard operating procedures for inspectors. Beensted decided that fully independent inspectors may not be applicable in the short term and so the services of Wapda officials should be regulated through the Ministry of Water Resources for immediate operations. Funding would be provided by Irsa. Meanwhile, Irsa organized a briefing for PTI members of the Sindh Provincial Assembly on the overall water situation, the impact of lower temperatures in the basin areas and the role of the 1991. Water Partnership Agreement. A couple of members visited Irsa headquarters to others participated via a video link. The President of Irsa explained to the provincial representatives that paragraph 14 (d) of the agreement, the provinces may at will use their share of the water designated by Irsa. Provinces will have the freedom within their allocations to modify the use of the system and period, the clause says. For example, Irsa was said to have assigned 83,000 cusecs in Punjab and 74,000 cusecs in Sindh and both provinces had the choice to use this part according to their local requirements. Furthermore, it was also reported that Punjab had diverted 250 shares cusecs each of the Muzaffargarh-Taunsa canals and Dera Ghazi Khan from its share in the Indus area in Chenab through the Taunsa-Punjnad connecting canal for use to feed the Lower Rangpur Canal where people were also facing drinking water problems. These 500 wells met the requirements for drinking water and irrigated about 123,000 hectares of land. Published in Agim, 29 May 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos