Victoria records five cases of COVID when the second day of coronavirus closure begins

Victoria has registered five new cases acquired instead of the coronavirus as the state enters its second day of premature blockade.

The five new cases were uncovered from 56,624 processed trial results on Friday, a notable record for the state.

The figure of 47,462 processed on Thursday was the previous record.

The blast linked to Melbourne’s northern suburbs had risen to 30 cases yesterday. Further information on whether the five new cases are related to the group is expected later today.

More than 15,000 primary and secondary close contacts have been linked to the blast.

There are now 45 active cases of COVID-19 in the state, which includes two others registered in the hotel quarantine.

Vaccination centers and hotlines again overloaded

Technical issues have been blamed for long delays at mass vaccination centers. ( ABC News: Oliver Gordon

It was another record day for vaccines delivered to state-run centers, with 21,626 doses administered on Friday.

The previous record was broken just the day before, with 17,223 doses in state centers.

Yesterday, federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said 41,000 vaccines had been delivered within 24 hours through state and Commonwealth mechanisms.

The state further opened its vaccines this week to people aged 40 to 49 who are now eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. Anyone aged 50 and over is able to take the AstraZenaca hit.

The increase in demand overwhelmed the state coronavirus hotline the only official way to book a stroke and many people have not been able to get on the phone for the third day in a row.

People lining up to be vaccinated at the Royal Exhibition Building in the Carlton Gardens were told an issue with the reservation system was the reason no one was allowed to enter the building for meetings.

The line rested through gardens on Rathdowne Street on one side, and Nicholson Street on the other.

St. Vincent Hospital, which is conducting vaccinations in the building, confirmed around 9:30 a.m. the vaccination premises were open again.

Due to technical difficulties with the vaccination system, the Royal Exhibition Building and Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Center in Southbank accept only bookings and no walks, ABC understands.

People have been told to expect significant delays.

John, who said he had been online since around 7:00 a.m., told ABC Radio Melbourne around 9:15 a.m. people were told there would be no more bookings that day.

“Actually [we were] he told her to come back tomorrow, “he said.

The Department of Health has been contacted for comments.

Exposure sites list balloons after positive tests of food distribution workers

Public spaces are closed during the seven-day closure. ( ABC News: Patrick Rocca

An emergency alert was issued overnight after a COVID-positive person was discovered working at a large food distribution center while he was infectious.

The person had no symptoms when they visited numerous grocery stores in Melbourne between 18 May and 27 May. They came out positive on Thursday.

The Department of Health increased exposure 20 times in a dozen locations that included the suburbs from Epping north of Melbourne to Dandenong in the east and Carrum Downs in the southeast.

They are all Tier 1 locations, meaning anyone who has been there during the specified hours should be tested immediately and quarantined for 14 days.

The department is continuing to update the list on its website, which has grown to more than 150 countries.

The genomic ranking indicates that the outbreak is ultimately linked to a man who contracted the virus in the South Australian hotel quarantine, but the “missing link” between him and other cases has not yet been identified.

The growing list of exposure sites dates back to May 13, leading to fears that the virus could circulate in the community to a greater extent than has been realized so far.

Authorities say the B.1.617 strain of the virus, also known as the “Indian variant,” is spreading much faster than during the state’s second wave.