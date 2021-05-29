KM Modi announces 1,000 Cr for the relief of cyclones in Odisha and Bengal





Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 1000 1,000 billion in financial aid to Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand which were hit by Cyclone Yaas and said a team of Union ministries would visit the three affected states to assess the damage. The announcement came after Modi undertook an aerial survey of the Odisha Bisharak and Balasore districts that carried the heaviest weight of the cyclone and the Purba Medinipur district in West Bengal on the east coast. While the worst affected Odisha would receive Rs 500 Crore immediately, another Rs 500 Crore would be given to West Bengal and Jharkhand, who would be released on damages. Prime Minister Modi also announced the former $ 2 gratuity for relatives of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for each of the severely injured in the cyclone. Here are the latest updates as Cyclone Yaas continues to hit coastal states: Cyclone Yaas, which wreaked havoc in Jharkhand with tornadoes, torrential rains and swollen rivers, damaged crops in 75 hectares and left about 1,500 homes, mostly uncultivated, damaged in addition to injuring 18 people. As about 20,000 people were evacuated to safer places, Jharkhand saw a large bridge collapse and four deaths due to bad weather, including one in Koderma after the border collapsed under the influence of incessant rains. West Bengal Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee has demanded a ,000 20,000 aid package after submitting a report to Prime Minister Naredra Modi on damage caused by Cyclone ‘Yaas’, although she has faced harsh criticism for overcoming a longer meeting to post assess the storm situation. The state has suffered a loss of Rs 20,000 crore due to the cyclone, Banerjee said. “We have requested a package of Rs 10,000 crore each for the redevelopment of Digha and Sunderbans … It may happen that we can not get anything,” she told reporters in the resort town of Digha, shortly after meeting with Modin in Kalaikunda in Paschim District Medinipur. -A total of seven people were killed due to Cyclone Yaas in Bihar, even when moderate to moderate rainfall was expected in most parts of the state on Friday due to a low pressure zone forming across the state in the wake of hurricane cyclone. One person each died in the cyclone in Patna, Darbhanga, Banka, Munger, Begusarai, Gaya and Bhojpur. Prime Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the deaths and ordered immediate payment of the former $ 4 gratuity to the families of those who died. -Western Bengal Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday conducted an aerial survey of cyclone-hit areas in Pargana district in the North and South 24 and instructed officials to ensure that all people affected by the disaster receive relief materials. She also inspected the beach area in the seaside resort town of Digha in Purba Medinipur district which was badly damaged by Cyclone Yaas and the storm on Wednesday. Read all the Latest News, Latest News and Coronavirus News here

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos