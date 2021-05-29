Tejpal case: Goa court cites conversations, photos, questions woman

Acquisition of Tarun Tejpal, The former editor-in-chief of Tehelka, who was accused of sexually assaulting his then-colleague at a hotel in 2013, the Goa court hearing has detailed the complainants’ WhatsApp conversations and emails to repeatedly discredit him.

In a 527-page trial, additional hearing judge Kshama Joshi cited women’s sexuality in the past, her views on consensual sex, smoking, smoking, her cheerful and happy appearance and far from traumatizing or harassment in photos taken after the attack, her visit to the hotel apartment of an actor she was following at a naturally late hour, flirtatious and sexual conversations with friends on WhatsApp to conclude that she can not be called a credible or credible witness.

Coincidentally, the holiday adornment of the Supreme Court of Bombay in Goa, which has been approached by the state against the acquittal he called “Very surprising” and “wrong in law”, has directed the trial court to restore references to the trial that may reveal the identity of the women.

ASJ Joshi, who said the prosecution had failed to prove the allegations, mentioned several times in its order why the court could not believe the woman who accused Tejpal of sexually assaulting her in a hotel elevator in Goa on November 7 and 8, 2013 .

The court noted that the woman distorts and manipulates the truth, that it is hard to believe that the prosecutor (woman) is a true and credible witness, that she usually gave very evasive answers, that she wants to hide something and can not be called a credible and credible witness and that her statements about being in shock and trauma after the incident were utterly unbelievable.

The woman, the court said, had a very apt memory which fails to function at important times whenever evidence to the contrary is produced.

She had moved to the Supreme Court alleging that her phone was being used to sexually harass her by bringing in personal information and had refused to share the contents of her email account because as a working journalist, her email contained sensitive information that could jeopardize its resources.

This, the court said, shows that the prosecution wants to hide something and she cannot be called a credible or credible witness.

A defense witness, with whom the woman was previously in a relationship, the court said spoils her version that she did not tell him about the alleged sexual assault when she came out of the elevator because she was under shock and trauma. It was this testimony of witnesses that the court said confirms and affirms the defense of the accused that whatever happened between the accused and the prosecution on the night of 7/11/2013 was just a drunken joke.

Not to mention the sexual assault on this witness which was the first to meet him after he got out of the elevator, the court said it was a clear attempt to dilute the truth about her relationship.

She knew he knew her intimately in ways that others did not, and his testimony would falsify her claims. She distorts and manipulates the truth by trying to significantly underestimate the intimacy of their relationship, she said.

The prosecution had cited the remarks of the Supreme Court of 1996 in the state of Punjab Vs Gurmit Singh and others in which it said: Even if the prosecutor, in a particular case, has been pious in her sexual conduct before, she has to right to refuse to present herself in sexual intercourse with anyone and everyone because she is not a tangible object or prey to be sexually assaulted by anyone and everyone. The Supreme Court had also said that seeking to assert the victim’s statement before relying on it, as a rule, means increased insult insult.

The court also recorded that the women’s conversations with a defense witness were referred only to show that she was lying and not to prove her character.

During the trial, the woman was also asked if she enjoyed a conversation that contained sexual nuances with friends, she had said she did not know how to answer this question. But the court noted that thousands of WhatsApp conversations / messages on the prosecution celular mobile phone të provide visible evidence of the prosecution’s conversation with a wide range of people.

The recording of the messages shows that it was perfectly normal for the prosecutor to have such a flirtatious and sexual conversation with friends and acquaintances. Therefore, the WhatsApp conversation of the prosecution and her tendency to indulge in sexual conversations with friends and acquaintances, as well as her admission that the accused was talking about sex, because this is what the accused usually decided to ‘ speaks to her unfortunately never her work, proves that the accused and the prosecution had a flirtatious conversation on the night of 7/11/2013.

The verdict records a detailed account given by a defense witness of a woman’s sexual encounter with another man at the same event held last year in 2012. The court recorded objections raised by the prosecution but said the witness was depositing facts that were important in deciding the main issue and not to prove the character or consent of the women.

Along with a description of the women’s clothing at the time of the incident, its length, the length of its lining, the type of underwear she was wearing is also mentioned in the trial.

The woman had claimed she had begged the accused to stop when he started sexually harassing her in the elevator, but it was like talking to a deaf person. The court also said the prosecution had established that Tejpal was in a position of authority or dominance over the woman. She was then a journalist working for the organization in which Tejpal was editor-in-chief.

However, the court was not convinced by the women’s claims that she had tried to resist Tejpals’ advances. The absence of injuries or scratches on her or Tejpal and no tears on her clothes could not prove that there was resistance on her part.

This is a story of extreme disbelief and it is impossible to believe that the prosecutor, a law-abiding, intelligent, vigilant and physically fit woman (yoga trainer), would not push or remove the accused if she was pushed up in front of the wall, especially when she was in front of him and especially when she saw him approaching her in her private space, it said.

Noting that there were material contradictions in the victims by emailing an old colleague and her statement before a judge, the judge said, Such obvious contradictions could not be expected from the educated journalist as (the woman) and forces the court not to believe in the incident of rape.