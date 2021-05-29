The media mogul in Hong Kong receives 14 months in prison for the 2019 protest





Hong Kong media mogul and outspoken pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai was sentenced to more jail time on Friday for his role in an anti-government protest in 2019 as authorities step up a crackdown on dissent in the city. Lai and nine others were charged with incitement to attend an unauthorized assembly when walking down a street with thousands of residents on October 1, 2019, to protest the curtailment of political freedoms in Hong Kong. All 10 pleaded guilty to organizing an unauthorized assembly. Lai, 73, was sentenced to 14 months in prison. He is currently serving a special 14-month prison sentence for other convictions earlier this year also in connection with unauthorized rallies in 2019, when hundreds of thousands repeatedly took to the streets in Beijing’s biggest challenge since the city was surrendered from British control to the Chinese in 1997. Beijing promised that the territory could retain its freedoms not found in the territory for 50 years. With the two sentences combined, Lai will serve a total of 20 months behind bars. The founder of The Apple Daily, a bold pro-democracy tabloid, Lai is also being investigated under the Comprehensive Cities National Security Act, imposed last year, on suspicion of collaborating with foreign powers to interfere in Hong Kong affairs. Also sentenced to 18 months in prison were former lawmakers Albert Ho and Leung Kwok, as well as Lee Cheuk-yan, a pro-democracy activist and former lawmaker who helped organize the annual Hong Kong candlelight vigil. to commemorate the bloody strike in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989. Figo Chan, head of a political organization known for organizing protest rallies in the city, also took 18 months behind bars. Three activists Yeung Sum, Cyd Ho and Avery Ng received 14 months in prison. The other two, Richard Tsoi and Sin Chung-kai, had their sentences suspended. Some of the activists are already serving prison sentences for previous convictions and will serve part of their new sentences in continuation of their current prison term. Over the past year, Beijing has cracked down on civil liberties in response to protests. Hong Kong authorities have arrested and charged most of the city’s pro-democracy lawyers, including Joshua Wong, a student leader during the 2014 protests. Many others have fled the country. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement called on the Hong Kong authorities to drop the charges against the people simply to go to the polls or to express different views. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Friday accused the US of issuing a clear slander “about what China characterizes as legislation to improve” Hong Kong’s electoral system. “Instead of caring for Hong Kong democracy and the rights of the Hong Kong people, what it is doing is interfering in Hong Kong politics and China’s internal affairs,” Zhao told reporters at a daily news conference. On Thursday, the Hong Kong legislature, which is dominated by pro-Beijing lawmakers, passed a bill that reduces the number of directly elected seats and increases the number of lawmakers appointed by a predominantly pro-Beijing committee. The law also ensures that only patriots can run for public office. Meanwhile, police stopped the June 4 candlelight vigil marking the suppression of Tiananmen for the second year in a row citing social distance restrictions, organizers said Thursday. Hong Kong’s security minister warned residents that attending unauthorized assemblies is against the law and will be dealt with accordingly. «Previous Germany recognizes colonial killings in Namibia as genocide This iframe contains the logic needed to handle the Gravity Forms enabled by Ajax.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos