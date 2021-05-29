The media mogul in Hong Kong receives 14 months in prison for the 2019 protest

Hong Kong media mogul and outspoken pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai was sentenced to more jail time on Friday for his role in an anti-government protest in 2019 as authorities step up a crackdown on dissent in the city.
Lai and nine others were charged with incitement to attend an unauthorized assembly when walking down a street with thousands of residents on October 1, 2019, to protest the curtailment of political freedoms in Hong Kong. All 10 pleaded guilty to organizing an unauthorized assembly.
Lai, 73, was sentenced to 14 months in prison. He is currently serving a special 14-month prison sentence for other convictions earlier this year also in connection with unauthorized rallies in 2019, when hundreds of thousands repeatedly took to the streets in Beijing’s biggest challenge since the city was surrendered from British control to the Chinese in 1997. Beijing promised that the territory could retain its freedoms not found in the territory for 50 years.
With the two sentences combined, Lai will serve a total of 20 months behind bars.
The founder of The Apple Daily, a bold pro-democracy tabloid, Lai is also being investigated under the Comprehensive Cities National Security Act, imposed last year, on suspicion of collaborating with foreign powers to interfere in Hong Kong affairs.
Also sentenced to 18 months in prison were former lawmakers Albert Ho and Leung Kwok, as well as Lee Cheuk-yan, a pro-democracy activist and former lawmaker who helped organize the annual Hong Kong candlelight vigil. to commemorate the bloody strike in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989.
Figo Chan, head of a political organization known for organizing protest rallies in the city, also took 18 months behind bars.
Three activists Yeung Sum, Cyd Ho and Avery Ng received 14 months in prison. The other two, Richard Tsoi and Sin Chung-kai, had their sentences suspended.
Some of the activists are already serving prison sentences for previous convictions and will serve part of their new sentences in continuation of their current prison term.
Over the past year, Beijing has cracked down on civil liberties in response to protests. Hong Kong authorities have arrested and charged most of the city’s pro-democracy lawyers, including Joshua Wong, a student leader during the 2014 protests. Many others have fled the country.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement called on the Hong Kong authorities to drop the charges against the people simply to go to the polls or to express different views.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Friday accused the US of issuing a clear slander “about what China characterizes as legislation to improve” Hong Kong’s electoral system.
“Instead of caring for Hong Kong democracy and the rights of the Hong Kong people, what it is doing is interfering in Hong Kong politics and China’s internal affairs,” Zhao told reporters at a daily news conference.
On Thursday, the Hong Kong legislature, which is dominated by pro-Beijing lawmakers, passed a bill that reduces the number of directly elected seats and increases the number of lawmakers appointed by a predominantly pro-Beijing committee. The law also ensures that only patriots can run for public office.
Meanwhile, police stopped the June 4 candlelight vigil marking the suppression of Tiananmen for the second year in a row citing social distance restrictions, organizers said Thursday. Hong Kong’s security minister warned residents that attending unauthorized assemblies is against the law and will be dealt with accordingly.
«Previous
Germany recognizes colonial killings in Namibia as genocide
Similar stories
Invalid username / password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. Once you have submitted your account email, we will send you an email with a reset code.