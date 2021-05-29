Noida aims to become the first fully vaccinated district in India: Official

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar have decided to make India the first region to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Suha LY County Magistrate told senior district health and administration officials on Friday, along with Police Commissioner Alok Singh, to ensure the dream was achieved.

“DM Suhas LY called on all officials to fully engage to ensure the goal of complete vaccination of Gautam Buddh Nagar against Covid-19,” District Information Officer Rakesh Chauhan said in a press release.

Currently, Gautam Buddh Nagar is second only to state capital Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh in terms of vaccination, but is first in terms of inoculated population ratio, according to the statement.

The district has an estimated population of 21 loops, of which about 15 to 16 people need to be vaccinated. As of Friday, 5.71 lakh people in the district have been vaccinated, which is about 30% of the total population targeted for vaccination, he added.

However, the press release did not allocate any timeline for the target.

The district, adjacent to Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh, has so far recorded 439 deaths and has 1,930 active cases of Covid-19, according to official figures updated as of Friday.

Active coronavirus cases fell below 2,000 on Friday, both in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, two of UP’s most affected districts.

While the mortality rate stands at 0.70% and the recovery rate at 96.18% in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the figures for Ghaziabad were recorded at 0.78% and 95.64% respectively.

Meanwhile, the number of active Covid-19 cases in the state reached 52,244 from 58,270 on Thursday while overall recoveries rose to 16,13,841 and the death toll rose to 20,053 on Friday, the data showed.

