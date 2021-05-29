Catching COVID at work is not the same as transmitting it to the workplace: Manitoba Deputy Public Health Officer

The Manitoba deputy public health official insists few people are catching COVID-19 at work and says even some cases where people contract the virus at work should not be considered community transmission.

“Most of these cases are related to jobs, it is not the job that is the issue,” said Dr. Jazz Atwal on Friday during a press conference.

“There are things that surround him, like coming to work, leaving work, your friends with others at work, meeting together in a social gathering or a bit of sharing the protocols that jobs have set.”

Atwal said broadcasting COVID-19 during a lunch break at work would not constitute broadcasting in the workplace. He also said that contracting COVID-19 from someone in your wheelchair on the way to work would also not be considered transmission to the workplace.

According to a public health memo obtained by CBC News, 72 jobs in Winnipeg were suspected of having COVID-19 case groups from March 1 to May 19, with 39 of those groups identified in May alone.

Atwal said the public may not understand what a herd represents, insisting on the presence of multiple cases in the same workplace does not mean the broadcast is taking place within that workplace.

“Just because there is a case in a workplace, or two or three cases, does not necessarily mean that there is a group about broadcasting in the workplace,” he said.

“The definition of a group in a job is three or more cases from three different families, regardless of where they got it.”

Atwal said Manitoba has data to share about broadcasting in the workplace, but not in a form he described as presentable to the public.

He said the province is working towards making more transmission information available in the workplace, along with a parallel effort to allow workplaces to treat COVID-19 infections.

On Thursday, a public health spokesman said he was “finalizing guidelines for employer job groups” that include “information on how to assess risk in the workplace”.

Public health also said it was the final instruction for employers to organize the data they collect, the spokesman added.

Social epidemiologist Souradet Shaw said this is better late than never, 14 months after the pandemic.

“I think it would have been better if we had targeted him earlier, but the fact that they are being addressed I think is positive. I think it is too late.”

Disclosure varies by company

There is nothing to force employers to detect COVID-19 infections. Some do, like the Crown Manitoba Liquor & Lottery corporation, which actively detects cases in the retail stores it operates.

Other companies readily accept infections when doing research.

For example, both of HudBay’s Manitoba mines were hit by multiple COVID cases this month: 14 in Flynn Flon and two in Snow Lake.

“Some cases appear to be the result of transmission in the workplace,” a spokesman for the company wrote. Other cases were found in the community spread.

Hudbay says some workers are in self-isolation and did not have any significant impact on the operation of the mines.

“Our focus remains on keeping our employees, their families and our local communities safe,” the Hudbay spokesman wrote.

The company has begun conducting rapid PCR testing for Hudbay employees at its Flin Flon health station.

Hudbay easily uncovered COVID-19 cases among its employees at two Manitoba mines, including this one in Flynn Flon. (Minerale Hudbay)

In Winnipeg, Bockstael Construction said work at the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority éllen Douglass’s outpatient care clinic was recently closed for two days as a “proactive measure” after a worker came out positive.

Workers from two sub-trade enterprises were sent home to isolate and 10 eventually tested positive.

“Bockstael has taken all possible precautions throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, including proactively shutting down our site while completing a thorough cleanup,” spokesman John Bockstael said in an email statement.

Bockstael said masks are mandatory on site, multiple hand washing stations are available and breaks and start times are scalable to reduce congestion.

In other cases, there is disagreement between work and employers about the presence of infections.

United Workers Canada Advisers, which is trying to bring together hundreds of Canada Goose employees in Winnipeg, claims the company is revealing secrets about infections.

“There is only this common theme of not being transparent, of not being specific, of not providing that health and safety information,” spokeswoman Jo Anne Pinera said in an interview.

Canada Goose did not confirm the presence of any case in the company. Vice President Alex Thomson said the manufacturer communicates security information to its employees and works closely with provincial officials.

No Manitoba businesses were shut down due to COVID concerns

On Thursday, Manitoba Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Brent Roussin said the province will use health-hazardous orders to shut down businesses where there are many cases of COVID-19 and one transmission risk.

Roussin said this is a power the province has always had and said it has been used before.

On Friday, a public health spokesman said Workplace, Health and Safety has not closed any Manitoba businesses because of the COVID-19 risk since the pandemic began.

A new public health order, scheduled to take effect Saturday, forces businesses to allow employees to work from home when possible.

Atwal did not say whether the province would comply with the order.

“We are trusting employers,” he said. “Most employers are good people and I think everyone will do the right thing to make sure they follow that order.”