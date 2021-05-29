The Canadian MP was caught naked during telework for the second time in a month

BEIRUT: It was Valentine’s Day and the big plans for the perfect date were set for a young woman in Beirut. Unfortunately, a last minute trip intervened and forced the postponement of the romantic night. To comfort their heartbroken friend, Haya and Melissa received the perfect comfort food.

We ended up going to her place and I surprised her with pizza from Pizza Hut, Haya told Arab News. The restaurant was empty when I went to get pizza. The chef let me decorate it with heart-shaped pepperoni.

Maybe it wouldn’t be the big romantic gesture Haya and Melissa had hoped to get to know about their girlfriend after her boyfriend left, but everyone enjoyed the evening and watched it with gusto.

Therefore, they were deeply saddened by the news that the Lebanese favorite pizza chain was closing its doors, the latest culinary victim of the country’s economic crisis.

In a message posted on Facebook on May 23, Pizza Hut Lebanon said: We will never forget the excitement on your face every time you get your pizza cheese with crust … Offering the best quality and experience has always been our main priority. Until we are able to do it, with a heavy heart, we say goodbye.

To some it may seem silly or trivial in a country where people have faced so many disasters in recent years to get upset about a common fast food closure, especially an international brand as ubiquitous as Pizza Hut.

But for others, a pizza on the table represents a social occasion to enjoy with family and friends, in a restaurant or at home, in a way that tacos or burgers and fries just can’t match.

It is therefore understandable that the feeling of loss outweighs the simple regret that chained pizzas will no longer be available, and perhaps it is more of a reflection of the sense that precious memories of time spent in good company were often created while enjoying a or two slices.

The Fall of Lebanese Culinary * 4,200 – Fall in restaurants and cafes since the summer of 2019 * 2,000 – Settlements damaged in the August 4, 2020 eruption * 896 – Food and entertainment businesses that closed in 2021

My favorite memory is when they introduced PHD (Pizza Hut Delivery), Farah Tabsh, a consultant in Dubai, told Arab News. My mom at the time was finishing her doctorate. My brother, who was young, heard us say we would order PHD and he looked confused and said: I thought it was moms work.

I think generally we equate Pizza Hut with an after school reward, like to do well at a tasting or something. It was motivating when your parents said: If you finish homework, order Pizza Hut.

Other nostalgic customers said they would miss out on the restaurant experience the most.

Like a place where you connect with people that was what Pizza Hut was for us, said Sarah Siblini, an engineer who is studying for her Master of Business Administration.

It was not just handing over and receiving. When I think of Pizza Hut, I think of being in place with people, enjoying my time with them and enjoying good pizza.

The pizza chain which was founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kansas, and is the largest in the world based on the number of branches is the latest international brand to withdraw from Lebanon or reduce operations there.

Others include soft drink maker Coca-Cola and its subsidiaries Fanta and Sprite, and sportswear company Adidas, which has closed its stores in the capital and is focusing on sales through third-party retailers.

Brands are reacting to overlapping Lebanese crises, manifested in a submerged currency, raising inflation and increasing social unrest. The situation is exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the devastating explosion at the port of Beirut in August last year and the ongoing political paralysis.

Many local and regional businesses have also been forced to close, such as Cafe Em Nazih and Grand Cafe, as Couqley French Bistro has done.

The crisis sequence since the summer of 2019 has reduced the number of restaurants and cafes from 8,500 establishments to 4,300, said Tony Ramy, president of the Restaurant, Cafe, Nightclub and Pastry Owners Union. This year alone, 896 seats have been closed so far, he told Arab News.

More than 2,000 institutions were partially or completely destroyed by the Beirut bombing last year, which killed at least 200 people, injured about 6,000 and destroyed much of the city, including some of its most edible locations.

Many of the businesses that survived the devastation are struggling to survive the financial crisis and the effects of the pandemic. Even the famous five-star Le Bristol Hotel, which in recent days received prominent guests such as the last Shah of Iran, Mohammed Reza Pahlavi, Prince Albert of Monaco and former French President Jacques Chirac has come under financial pressure, closing last year after nearly 70 years in business.

In a good gesture to help alleviate the long-awaited community suffering, the hotel owners donated all its equipment to the local non-profit organization Beit El Baraka, which is helping to support those in the city who lost their homes or living in the harbor blast.

The blast, caused by nearly 2,750 tonnes of improperly stored ammonium nitrate, was the last straw for many business owners struggling to survive the pressures of the financial crisis and strict coronavirus restrictions.

After some total and partial blockages in 2020 and 2021, and despite the opportunity to get back into business, the restaurant sector is wary of reopening because operating costs now outweigh profits, Ramy said. The reason for this is that purchases from suppliers are based on the dollar exchange rate in the parallel market, he said, which is much higher than the official exchange rate and has caused prices to rise.

Even before the pandemic stopped normal daily life, Lebanon was experiencing an economic catastrophe of unprecedented proportions, with its currency losing 80 percent of its value.

According to the World Bank, real gross domestic product growth shrank by 20.3 percent last year and the inflation rate reached three figures. The financial meltdown, the worst in the country since the 1975-1990 civil war, caused social unrest across the country.

Restaurant closures October 2019 – Grand Cafe Downtown April 2020 – Hotel Le Bristol August 4, 2020 – Cafe Em Nazih October 2020 – Couqley May 2021 – Pizza Hut

Fighting has erupted in supermarkets for basic items such as cooking oil and powdered milk, while rising unemployment and inflation have plunged half the population into poverty.

Meanwhile, an interim interim government, which took over when the elected authority resigned shamefully after the Beirut bombing, remains in place 10 months later as politicians continue to quarrel over the composition of a new cabinet.

The Lebanese people, who have endured so much hardship in recent decades, are accustomed to finding silver clothing even in the midst of seemingly impenetrable darkness. Some, for example, see the departure of Western brands like Pizza Hut as an opportunity for local businesses to step in and fill the void of a purge, perhaps, that could pave the way for a social and cultural renaissance.

There is a lot of hope among local businesses, so I am not sad that Pizza Hut is closing because I see the opposite: local flourishing, Siblin said.

Even though we had good memories, they are just memories and the memories are in the past.