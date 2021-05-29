The rain caused by the cyclone floods many villages in three districts of Odisha





A large number of villages in Odisha’s Bhadrak and Jajpur districts were flooded on Friday due to rapid flooding on the Baitarani River and its tributaries while a swollen Subarnarekha River, caused by incessant rain under the influence of Cyclone Yaas, affected three blocks of Balasore district, said reports. Large rivers like the Baitarani and Subarnarekha were in waves after an extremely heavy rainfall in the upper areas of the watershed due to Cyclone Yaas. A report from the Jajpur district said the swelling of the Baitarani River and its tributary has flooded three blocks of the district. The floodwaters of Baitarani and its Kani tributary have flooded large areas of the Jajpur, Dasarathapur and Korea blocks in the district, affecting more than 11,500 people, the report said. The two embankments of the Kani River are broken near the villages of Kantipada and Palasahi under the Dasarathpur block in the district. More than 10,500 people in 27 villages under 10 pans in the Dasarathapur block have been affected by the floods. The two panchayats of the block have been completely submerged due to two violations, the report said. Likewise, the water of the Baitarani River has erupted in low-lying areas of the Panasa gram Panasa of the Jajpur block and the panchayats Mukundapur and Bandala of the Korai block in the district, affecting over 1,000 people. In addition, thousands of acres of farmland in all three blocks have been submerged in flood waters. The district administration has urged people living in low-lying areas to relocate to safer places. As of Thursday, some villages of the Dasarathapur block have been flooded and people are unable to leave their homes due to knee-deep water on the road. Meanwhile, the Baitarani River which was flowing at 19 meters, 1.17 meters higher than the danger level, in Akhuapada began to recede from Friday afternoon. The Baitarani River is still flowing over the danger sign. The river is flowing at 18.08 meters in Akhuapada against its risk level of 18.98 meters at 21:00 on Friday. Jajpur collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore visited the Dasarathapur block violations Thursday night to make an assessment of the flood situation and assured that the embankments would be repaired soon. He also visited the flood-affected areas of Korea and Jaipur on Friday and inspected the relief and rescue operation. Similarly, heavy rain under the influence of very severe cyclonic storm Yaas flooded several areas in Dhamnagar and Bhandaripokhari blocks of Bhadrak district. The district administration has deployed two ODRAF teams in the Dhamnagar block and one ODRAF team in Bhandaripokhari for the rescue operation. Gyana County collector Ranjan Das said he visited the flood-affected areas in the two blocks. Similarly, a report from Balasore district said as the water level in Subarnarekha rose, flood waters entered villages located in low-lying areas in three blocks such as Jaleswar, Bbhograi and Baliapal. The water level in Rajghat was flowing close to the warning level and the district administration has launched a relief and rescue operation. The district administrations of Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur have been directed at evacuating people. General Engineer, Water Resources, J Rath said, “The water level will soon drop as there is less rainfall in the upper catchment areas of the two rivers since the last 12 hours. (Only the title and photo of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated by a published syndicate source.)

