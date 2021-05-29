Dhaka police alerted city police to those accused of gangrene





Bengaluru team arrests six defendants within two hours of receiving information on gang that tortured and sexually assaulted a woman



A Dhaka police leadership in Bangladesh helped their Bengaluru counterparts track down four men and two women suspected of torturing and sexually assaulting a young woman just over two weeks ago. According to sources, city police arrested the gang within two hours of receiving the information. The defendants had recorded the incident and distributed the video clips to their friends in Assam, prompting police there to take action. While Assam Police posted photos of the perpetrators on Twitter asking for information, the main one came from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police. From the video clips, they identified one of the accused as Ridoy Babu alias Tiktok, 26. His full name is Raifatul Islam Ridoy, and he comes from Moghbazar in Dhaka. They passed his phone number to their counterparts in India. A senior police official said, “Initially, we had some vague directions of a person from Bangladesh involved in the meat trade in Avalahalli. While we were working on this, we were given a phone number of one of the accused. It turned out to be Ridoy. We tracked him down using the location of the mobile tower, which indicated he was in Avalahalli. A team was sent to the home of Ridoy and another defendant. One of them tried to escape by jumping from the first floor. The duo took us to the rest of the accused and the crime scene, which was a rented accommodation on the fourth floor of a building in Karegowda Layout. It is the residence of three other indictees Mohammed Baba Sheikh and his two wives, a senior police official said. Ridoy Babu was shot in the leg by police when he allegedly tried to escape while rebuilding the crime scene Friday morning. He is recovering at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital. On Thursday evening, Dhaka Metropolitan Police held a press conference where Deputy Police Commissioner Mr. Shahidullah said Ridoy was involved in some anti-social activities under the name Tiktok and had left home four months ago without informing his parents. . When we contacted him, he admitted that he was the man in the video, Shahidullah said at the press conference. Bangladesh Leading Newspaper Daily Star reported on Friday that police there contacted Ridoy using his WhatsApp uncles. He allegedly not only admitted to being in the video, but also informed police of the victim’s identity, also a Moghbazar resident. Dhaka police later contacted the girls’ family, who had lost all contact with him for the past two years, but identified him from the video. Police are gathering information on the gang and the scale of their activities in Bengaluru.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos