The DFA again protests China’s continued deployment and presence in the Western Philippine Sea





The Philippines has again protested China’s continued presence and the deployment of ships in Philippine waters, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Saturday. The Manila protest filed on Friday came a week after the two sides held an online dialogue aimed at managing and addressing their maritime disputes. “The Department of Foreign Affairs filed a diplomatic protest yesterday against the incessant deployment, prolonged presence and illegal activities of Chinese maritime assets and fishing vessels near the Pag-asa Islands, demanding that China withdraw these vessels,” he said. a DFA statement. The DFA told China in its diplomatic note that “the Pag-Asa Islands are an integral part of the Philippines over which it has sovereignty and jurisdiction.” Philippine forces occupy 10 islands and reefs in the disputed Spratly Islands off the South China Sea – the largest is Pag-asa Island, where civilian troops and villagers have lived for many years. Residents live in low-rise homes often hit by storms during the rainy season. Beijing retains historic rights over almost all waters, which are filled with clusters of islands, bays, coasts and reefs rich in fishing grounds and oil and natural gas, despite an international court ruling in The Hague, Netherlands 2016 that overturned his claim. The Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016 awarded a landslide victory to the Philippines over the case it filed against China in 2013 and declared China’s claims over almost the entire South China Sea illegal. In last week’s dialogue, the Philippines and Chinese officials failed to reach an agreement to resolve tensions in the Western Philippine Sea, including on the Whitsun Reef, as China continues to challenge Manila’s request to remove all its naval militias and ships of fishing in the area. A portion of the South China Sea that falls within the Philippines exclusive economic zone and continental shelf under a United Nations convention was renamed by Manila to assert ownership. At last week’s meeting, the Philippines and China, according to a DFA statement, “had friendly and sincere exchanges on the general situation and specific issues of concern in the South China Sea.” “There was mutual recognition of the importance of dialogue in easing tensions and understanding the position and goals of each country in the area. Both sides acknowledged the importance of addressing differences in an atmosphere of openness and cordiality to pave the way for practical cooperation and initiatives.” said DFA. The Philippine side told China to respect and abide by international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and its authoritative interpretation and enforcement of the final and binding decision of the Maritime Arbitration South China 2016. China and five other governments – Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan – have been locked in long-running territorial divisions in the South China Sea that analysts feared could be Asia’s next possible destination. a major armed conflict. —KG, GMA News

