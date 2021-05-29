No single party can dictate PDM: Shehbaz – Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: President of the Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz (PML-N) and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif met with the Leader of the Democratic Movement of Pakistan Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday, a day before the planned PDM meeting in an effort to keep the conglomerate intact.

While Mr Sharif reportedly indicated the intention for the other major opposition party the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to also return to the alliance, it was agreed that the PDM meeting would take a final decision on the issue on Saturday (today).

The meeting took place amid media reports that there is a rift between the two PML-N groups, one led by the party president and the other by the daughter of the party’s supreme leader.

Sources said Mr. Shehbaz, who was accompanied by Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah and Marriyum Aurangzeb during his visit to Maulana Fazl’s residence, also launched the idea of ​​a major dialogue between the government and the opposition to address the underlying problems. faced by the country and its citizens. However, senior party leaders Maryam Nawaz and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi were not part of the PML-N delegation.

Just the day before, Mr. Shehbaz on a TV show Dunya Kamran Khan Ke Sath had hinted at his plan to persuade and bring back his older brother and PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif to the country from the UK for the greatest national interest.

During the interview, the opposition leader said he believed Mr. Nawaz would be willing to play his part in the country’s progress if there were free, fair and transparent elections; each institution has worked within its respective field; there was the rule of law in the country; and a guide was drafted with the input of all actors.

He said he heard what General Bajwa himself had acknowledged that Nawaz Sharif had given him respect. Even at home, he added, there can be disagreement.

For Maryam Nawaz, the opposition leader said she was in politics and so was his son Hamza Shehbaz who spent 21 months in prison.

While answering a question in a joint press with Maulana after Friday’s meeting, Mr Shehbaz said it was not the right of a single party (opposition) to include or exclude any other party (from the alliance).

Maulana Fazl said the PPP should accept the position of the nine PDM member parties and should not try to impose its point of view. The PPP considers only itself wise and not the other nine parties in the alliance, he added.

The head of JUI-F said because of the wrong policies of the PTI government the country was suffering from unbearable losses. Now those who had brought this elected prime minister to power should reconsider their decision, he noted.

He accused the government of providing military bases to US forces. If this will bring a new war to Pakistan and also will not be acceptable to our neighboring countries like Iran, he said.

Maulana Fazl criticized the government for changing the seminar curriculum without considering the basic realities and without considering all stakeholders. He believed the ruling party would show erroneous and false figures of economic improvement in the next budget.

Mr Shehbaz also criticized the government for committing corruption and that the scandals had negatively impacted anti-Covid efforts. If there were no sugar, wheat, gas and oil scams, the money looted in them could be spent on a better vaccination system against the deadly disease, he added.

Recalling his tenure as Punjab prime minister in the previous government, Mr Shehbaz explained that the government had effectively fought the dengue fever. One study feared 25,000 people would die from dengue, but we acted sagaciously, with the result that only 25 people became victims of the disease, he claimed.

PML-N spokesperson Ms. Aurangzeb said: The issue of the next budget was also discussed [at the meeting with the JUI-F] and Shehbaz sahib stressed the need for a joint opposition strategy to resist the government from making anti-human economic decisions.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the government was ready to sit down with the opposition on all national issues, but the accountability process would continue.

Published in Agim, 29 May 2021