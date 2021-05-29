Sri Lanka battles waves of plastic debris from burning ship – Gazeta





COLOMBO: Tons of plastic bullets from a burning container ship flooded the west coast of Sri Lanka on Friday, triggering a fishing ban as international efforts to rescue the ship were withdrawn in a ninth day. The government declared an 80-kilometer offshore coastal area for fishermen who feared contamination with pollutants and plastic debris from the hit ship. The ban included the coast of Colombo. We will compensate the owners of 5,600 vessels affected by the ban, said Fisheries Minister Kanchana Wijesekera while adding that the seafood currently on the market were safe for consumption. The country’s Roman Catholic Church said most of the fishermen affected were their parishioners and urged Colombo to secure compensation from ship insurers for the loss of livelihood. Millions of plastic granules were left at the Kalutara holiday resort 43km south of Colombo on Friday, a day after similar pollution in Negombo, a tourist and fishing area 40km north of the capital. Meanwhile Sri Lankan authorities deployed thousands of security personnel in hazmat suits to clean the beaches from plastic debris and other debris from the burning of the MV X-Press Pearl registered in Singapore since May 20th. Under Sri Lankan Navy Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne said the fire was largely under control and the risk of shipwreck was reduced. There is currently no threat of shipwreck, but we do not know how much oil is still left, Ulugetenne told reporters in Colombo. The Sri Lankan Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA) said a potential oil spill was the biggest threat, but the ships’ plastic cargo had already caused major damage. The impact on mangroves and lagoons was still being assessed while a beach cleaning operation was already underway. Damage to marine wildlife and birds is also being assessed. Sri Lanka is one of the best bio-diversified countries in Asia and this type of plastic pollution, especially from microplastics can have long-term consequences, said MEPA President Dharshani Lahandapura. Microplastics are already a problem in the world’s oceans and this catastrophe here is making it worse for us. Microplastics are very small pieces of any type of plastic less than five millimeters long and can be swallowed by fish and in turn inserted into humans. She said most of the cargo, including 25 tonnes of nitric acid, sodium hydroxide (caustic soda), lubricants and other chemicals appeared to have been destroyed in the blaze. The X-Press Pearl, which is anchored just outside the port of Colombo, was still on fire and an international rescue effort to put out the fire was taking place on Friday. The fire broke out as the ship waited to enter the port of Colombo. Authorities believe the fire was caused by a leak of nitric acid, of which the crew had been aware since May 11. The 25-member crew was evacuated on Tuesday and two of them suffered minor injuries in the process, the ship’s owners said on Thursday. Four Indian ships have joined the Sri Lankan Navy in the battle to control the fire. Two of the ships were also equipped to deal with an oil slick, officials said. Published in Agim, 29 May 2021

