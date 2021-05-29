International
Rapid testing machine located at Punjab Hospital
Minister of Health and Family Welfare in Punjab Balbir Singh Sidhu on Friday inaugurated the Covid Rapid Testing Machine (ID Now) at SAS Nagar District Hospital. This car was donated by PATH, a US-based nonprofit
Sharing information about the machine, the minister said the ID Now machine “provides results within six to thirteen minutes with the ability to perform 30 tests per day”. He said this will be useful for testing emergency and IPD samples. “This is a huge benefit at a time when there is great demand for critical patient testing,” he said.
The Minister further said that the car is mobile and the first of its kind based on RT-PCR which can be easily taken to villages to be tested. The machine will also be very useful in conducting tests in micro-content areas.
In addition, a unique care testing system called Abbott ID Now is installed at Mohali County Hospital, the state government informed. This technology, she said, aims to reduce the time it takes to get test results.
On Friday, Punjab reported 3706 cases of fresh infections and 6797 recurrences. So far, the state has reported 5.59 lakh cases while the cure number stands at over 5 lakh. Currently, the state has 44,964 active cases while 14,180 people have lost their lives due to Covid.
The Punjab government has extended the blockade in the state until June 10. However, in view of the decline in positive and active cases, the limit on the number of passengers in personal vehicles has been lifted. Earlier the Punjab government had said that no more than two people could travel by car.
