Canada to send $ 25 million in aid to Palestinians in Gaza, West Bank – National





Canada will provide $ 25 million to Palestinian civilians affected by a recent conflict with Israelis in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday. Trudeau said in a press release that the funds will go directly to experienced organizations that will help the most vulnerable Palestinian civilians cope after the conflict. “The recent violence in the region is alarming – we have all seen disturbing images of displaced civilians, loss of life and pain caused to families,” Trudeau said. Read more: Canadian troops in Jerusalem watch Israeli-Palestinian clashes take place on ‘night basis’ Canada assistance will include $ 10 million in emergency food assistance, housing, water, sanitation and hygiene, as well as psychosocial support for children. Another $ 10 million will go to humanitarian and reconstruction efforts, such as vital medical infrastructure. The story goes down the ad Canada will also cost up to $ 5 million for peacebuilding initiatives between Palestinians and Israelis. International Development Minister Karina Gould said in an interview that “we have to deal with the immediate humanitarian situation on the ground in Gaza today.” “It means providing psychosocial support to people who have experienced violence during those 11 days,” she said. “This means providing health services to people who have been injured, but also supporting health facilities that have been damaged.” Trends NDP leader Jagmeet Singh apologizes after video shows he violates COVID-19 rules

Last week, Canada welcomed a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that left hundreds dead. At least 230 Palestinians were killed, including 65 children and 39 women, and 1,710 people were injured, the Gaza Ministry of Health said. Twelve people in Israel were killed. The story goes down the ad Gould said there is a need to ensure the functioning of civilian infrastructure in Gaza. “People can access health facilities so that they can drive on the road and children can go to schools,” she said. “These repairs need to happen.”















Prior to the conflict, the United Nations estimated that approximately 1.57 million people in Gaza, out of a total population of two million, were in need of humanitarian assistance. In December, Canada pledged $ 90 million in funding over three years to meet the growing needs of vulnerable Palestinian refugees. © 2021 Canadian Press







