International
WHO says probe into Covid origin is ‘poisoned by politics’
Executive Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Emergency Program Mike Ryan speaks at a press conference on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Geneva, Switzerland.
Denis Balibouse | Reuters
A senior World Health Organization official said Friday that investigations into the origin of Covid-19 are being “poisoned by politics”.
U.S. President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he has ordered intelligence agencies to conduct “a report on their most up-to-date analysis of the origin of Covid-19, including whether it came out of human contact with an infected animal or a laboratory accident.” . “
The WHO has come under increasing pressure in recent days from US and European officials to see another if the coronavirus could have escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China, after a previous US intelligence report came to light. , finding that three hospital care researchers after falling ill with Covid-like symptoms in November 2019.
Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergency Program, asked if countries could separate politics from science.
“Putting the WHO in a position as it is set is very unfair to the science we are trying to carry out and puts us, as an organization, in an impossible position to give the answers the world wants,” Ryan said in a press conference.
The WHO has been repeatedly accused of allowing the Chinese government to evade a full investigation into the origin of Covid-19, which was first discovered in Wuhan in late 2019. At a Senate hearing this week Senators John Kennedy, R-La. , pushed the White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci on WHO close ties with China.
“Can we agree that if you take (Chinese) President Xi Jinping and turn him upside down and shake him, the World Health Organization would fall out of his pocket?” Fauci responded by saying he has no way of knowing China’s influence on the agency.
The hypothesis that Covid-19 came from a virology lab in Wuhan was initially dismissed as a right-wing conspiracy theory, but it has been gaining traction in recent weeks.
Most of the intelligence community believes that it is equally plausible that the virus originated in a laboratory and in an animal. Federal health officials continue to hold their position that the virus is more likely to be of zoonotic origin. The CDC website still says “we know it originally came from an animal, most likely a stick.”
