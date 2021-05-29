US looks closely at vaccine passports for international travel US News





The Biden administration is closely monitoring the possibility of vaccine passports for travel in and out of the United States, the country’s security secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, said on Friday. The Transportation Security Administration, which protects the transportation systems of nations, is located under the Mayorkass department. Like many other public health measures aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, vaccine passports have attracted support and outrage. Some welcome the rapid transition to normalcy, plagued by prolonged quarantine and tedious testing requirements. Others hold unfounded concerns that certificates may give up their privacy. Still others worry about vaccine inequality, disproportionately saving lives for the inhabitants of the richest nations of the world. Mayorkas told ABC that one of his guiding principles throughout the pandemic has been the value of diversity, equality and inclusion and making sure that every passport we provide for vaccinations is accessible to all and that no one is deprived of it. right. Everyone should be vaccinated, he added. In the US, as states have reopened their economies, some such as New York and California have turned to vaccination verification as a viable way to safely allow large gatherings and social events. Others, including Florida AND TEXAS, have gone so far as to ban certificates. In the past, the Biden administration has said it has no intention of launching a nationwide vaccination passport and denied plans for a federal vaccination mandate. The government is not now, and neither will we support a system that requires Americans to hold a credential, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said last month. Already, the European Union, some Asian governments and the airline industry are trying to develop Covid-19 vaccine passports. They are working on systems that would allow travelers to use cell phone apps to prove they have been vaccinated, helping them avoid quarantine requirements at their destinations. Passport-involved groups say they are also considering alternatives for travelers who do not have access to a smartphone, according to the Associated Press.

