



Australia has been overcome with its worst PLAGUE in decades: millions and millions of mice. Eastern region i New South Wales has been clustered by an immeasurable number of mice, reports Associated Press. State officials called it the plague absolutely unparalleled, reports AP.

The rats will cost over half a billion dollars in crop damage, according to AP. How bad is the plague of mice? Is one nightmare, says the New York Post. Mice are everywhere. They were found in homes, barns, vehicles, furniture, ceilings, schools and even hospitals, reports Guardian. Rodents have completely overtaken many agricultural and rural regions of the state. A family home was set on fire after rats chewed on electrical cables, causing sparks that led to the fire in the home, reports New York Post.

Mice have bitten people. Worse, their urine and feces may contain bacteria harmful to humans. Some people are already sick from contaminated water or other foods. “We are facing an absolute economic and social crisis in rural and regional New South Wales,” he said. Minister of Agriculture Adam Marshall through the AP. Rodents have destroyed crops, with officials predicting the plague will destroy about $ 775 million in crops. People have complained the most about Bad smell. The dilapidated area constantly smells of rat urine and decaying rat carcasses, says the AP. Why are rats so bad? Wet weather in New South Wales produced harvested grain regions ever recorded, reports Reuters. The crops provided ample food for the rats and likely contributed to the sudden plague. Mice naturally reproduce incredibly quickly, he says Guardian. However, according to the AP, rodent wounds come and go without any clear explanation. How can people escape from rats? We need something that is super-strength, the napalm equivalent to burst these mice into oblivion, Marshall said through the AP. New South Wales has ordered 1,320 gallons of an illegal poison the worlds most deadly mouse poison, to decide around harvest boundaries, says The Guardian. The federal government has not yet given emergency approval for the use of the poison out of concern that other animals, such as eagles and pets, will also die from eating it, the AP reports. At this point, it is not no indicator when the rat plague will end, according to The Guardian.

