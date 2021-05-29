The center empowers officials in 13 districts to grant citizenship to minorities from three countries





The Union Interior Ministry on Friday issued a notice empowering authorities in 13 districts of Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab to accept, verify and approve citizenship applications from members of minority communities greeting from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. In a newspaper announcement, the ministry said the minority community would include Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians, who belonged to three neighboring countries, who are residing in the aforementioned states. Significantly, the notice was issued under the existing provisions of the Law on Citizenship, 1955, as the rules for the Law on Changing Citizenship have not yet been drafted. In December 2020, Interior Minister Amit Shah had said the rules could not be drafted due to the coronavirus pandemic and the process would be considered once vaccination begins and the coronary cycle is interrupted. Exclude collectors in Morbi, Rajkot, Patan and Vadodara in Gujarat; Durg and Balodabazar in Chhatisgarh; Jalore, Udaipur, Paul, Barmer and Sirohi in Rajasthan; Faridabad in Haryana and Jalandhar in Punjab, have been given the authority to carry out the process of verifying citizenship applications, according to the announcement. Similar powers have been given to the secretaries of the house of Haryana and Punjab. The notice also required the district collector and interior secretary to keep an online register as well as a physical register containing the details of the person registered or naturalized as a citizen of India and provide a copy to the central government within seven process days. In 2018, the Center had given similar powers collectors and secretaries of the houses of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi in connection with several districts, Indian Express reported. The Citizenship Change Act, passed by Parliament on 11 December 2019, provides citizenship for refugees from six religious minority communities from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, provided they have lived in India for six years and entered the country by on December 31, 2014. has been widely criticized for excluding Muslims. The act sparked massive protests across the country. There is a concern among people that the CAA, followed by the National Register of Citizens, will benefit non-Muslims, while excluded Muslims will have to prove their citizenship. However, the Center has repeatedly denied that CAA and NRC are affiliated. About 13 states have opposed the National Population Registry process over its links to the National Citizens’ Registry and the Citizenship Law (Amendments). As first reported by Move.in it, NPR is the first step in establishing a National Registry of Citizens for all of India, which would identify undocumented migrants residing in India.

