The brazen arrest of a Belarusian activist has terrified dissidents around the world

In the weeks that followed, mass protests took place across the country with many believing the poll was rigged. Three of the women who stood against Lukashenko disappeared from sight or fled the country in fear for their lives after the election.

“No one can feel safe in Europe,” said Franak Viacorka, an adviser to Svetlana Tikhanovksya, one of those opposition figures. told CNN earlier this week , talking about the wider consequences of Belarus for the forced downing of the Ryanair plane for the whole continent.

Speaking from exile in Lithuania, Viacorka said in a later interview that even in Vilnius, he had received death threats and felt insecure. “There are no limits to this regime. I have a special app which sends a signal to my friends and family if something happens to me.”

While kidnapping is in itself a very unusual act, this kind of international repression is increasingly common in a world where authoritarians are less afraid of the consequences.

“What is most common is for states to use the institutions of other states in order to reach people,” says Nate Schenkkan, co-author of Freedom House Reports, Out of sight, not far from reach: Understanding Transnational Repression. “Authoritarian states can label someone as a terrorist at home, then recruit local law enforcement officers to arrest and deport them,” he explains.

Schenkkan shows the case of Roohollah Zam , an Iranian activist who had been lured from France to Iraq where he was subsequently abducted, sent to Iran and executed. “This case is important to note as he was also operating a Telegraph channel which allowed him to have an influential voice while abroad. The regime did not like that.”

The report also highlights the case of Paul Rusesabagina, a high-profile critic of Rwandan President Paul Kagame. Of Rususabagina the family believes he was abducted from Dubai in August 2020.

The Schenkkan report explains that the Rwandan government claimed that they had “achieved his return through” an international arrest warrant, “only for the authorities in the UAE to deny that they had cooperated in the return.” This was alleged, the report says, to increase the legitimacy of the abduction.

Freedom House found that international repression was becoming a normal phenomenon, noting that many governments were using the same methods to attack their critics abroad. These methods ranged from direct banning to online intimidation. Alarmingly, she concludes that “the consequences for transnational oppression are currently insufficient to prevent further abuse”.

These tendencies of repression of copying and the insufficient consequences have not gone unnoticed by dissidents elsewhere. And for many, the issue in Belarus has raised further fears.

“With China and Russia zealously promoting authoritarianism, leaders have more confidence in committing human rights violations,” said Nathan Law, a Hong Kong-based human rights activist interned in London. “Now I may need not only to avoid going to countries where China has good relations, but also to take planes flying over their territory,” he said, following Protasevich’s detention in Belarus.

The law is one of six activists in exile that Hong Kong police have issued an arrest warrant for its controversial national security law, which claims worldwide jurisdiction and allows extradition to Chinese territory.

Why are the consequences so insufficient for savage offenders? Tatyana Margolin, director of Eurasia at the Open Society Foundations, thinks it is a cocktail of a rise in global authoritarianism and a growing indifference to those leaders from the citizens of democratic nations.

“We can say with certainty that the authoritarian tide has moved around the world, including in the US under the Trump presidency,” says Margolin, pointing to Donald Trump’s perceived love for strong men in countries like Russia and Saudi Arabia. .

“Citizens in the West are less concerned about the situation of migrants now, so they are less obliged to have sympathy for people seeking asylum. This has led to immigration policies that make it more difficult to achieve refugee status and people are easier to target, “she adds.

Trump’s friends in Russia and Saudi Arabia have been guilty of some of the worst examples of transnational oppression in recent years.

Cheeky behavior of two Russian operatives believed to be behind the 2018 assassination attempt on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the English city of Salisbury is a good indication of how much Moscow cares about the consequences of these actions. The duo gave an almost mocking interview to Russian state TV shortly after they were identified as suspects in nerve agent poisoning, making easy-hearted claims to be cathedral enthusiasts who were only in the UK to visit the historic city. The mountain of evidence against them suggests otherwise.

Numerous Western nations, including the United States, have imposed sanctions on Russian companies and individuals and expelled Russian diplomats following the Salisbury attack, although it is unclear whether these actions were intended by Moscow.

“I do not think the words ‘security’ or ‘security’ apply to anyone who is in opposition in Russia,” said Vladimir Kara-Murza, a Russian opposition politician who has been poisoned twice in Moscow in five years. told CNN last year.

Vladimir Ashurkov, another opposition figure, says “the situation with Roman Protasevich is probably the nightmare of any dissident.” Speaking from London, he added that he “has no doubt that Russian security services are capable of carrying out assassinations”, and expressed concern that Lukashenko “raised it to a new level with the use of a fraud bomb” – a concern many fear that what one authoritarian leader runs away from, others imitate.

The most reported incident in recent years was probably the assassination of Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey in 2018. Numerous reports have pointed the finger at the close circle of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, but no real action has been taken against the man anymore. powerful of Riyadh.

Then-President Trump was criticized for it ignoring the CIA findings that bin Salman personally led the assassination.

Ali Al-Ahmed, a high-profile dissident based in Washington DC, says he avoids traveling for fear of being “taken or killed.” “This happened to Jamal and it could happen to me,” he says, adding that traveling to other Arab countries is not an option because he fears he will be “caught and sold” back to the Saudi government.

Al-Ahmed also explains that even with the security that must come with living in the US, he is still subject to cyber threats. “People accuse me of being a terrorist, ostensibly to make Americans nervous about me and to build a case for my arrest and extradition.”

Despite the fact that the US authorities know the kind of misery with which Al-Ahmed lives, he says “we have to be realistic”. He says even countries like the US and the UK, which bill themselves as human rights defenders, should have a “pragmatic” relationship with Saudi Arabia.

“If they gain anything from imposing sanctions on the MBS, they will do it. If they have to maintain a relationship, they will make a big fuss but impose sanctions on smaller figures,” he adds.

What can be done to make Western governments care and act? For now, very little. The trend towards more internally viewed societies has been around for some time – and the coronavirus pandemic has done nothing to help.

“We are moving towards a state-centered worldview that has resulted in migration policies that are more concerned with national security than refugees,” Schenkkan explains.

This isolating, nationalist thinking means that it is more difficult to get people to care about things that happen to other people. Margolin believes the arrest in Belarus will be old news very soon.

“There is anger all over the world, but how long will it last? It will be replaced by another story and things in Belarus will return to normal. The international community must stand with the people of Belarus and ensure that this does not happen.” she said.

The dire situation faced by political dissidents living in exile is unlikely to improve any time soon. As long as Western leaders take meaningful stances against countries like China, Saudi Arabia, Russia and many others, the benefits of capturing a political opponent for internal reasons will outweigh the risk.

And, unfortunately for the people this affects more, it will not happen as so many of the world’s largest democracies place human rights under economic or strategic interests with some of the most oppressive regimes on earth.