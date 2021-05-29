Center recalls West Bengal secretary in Delhi after Mamata Banerjee passes meeting with Narendra Modi-News Politics, Firstpost

Banerjee had a brief meeting with the Prime Minister at Kalaikunda Air Base where he handed over a memorandum on the post-cyclone situation. BJP executives later accused him of shortening the scheduled review meeting

Barely four days after being granted the extension, the Center on Friday evening sought the services of West Bengal Secretary-General Alapan Bandyopadhyay and urged the state government to immediately relieve the officer, an action dubbed by the ruling Trinamool Congress as “compulsory duty” .

Bandyopadhyay, an IAS officer of the 1987 West Bengal cadre group, was scheduled to retire on May 31 after reaching the age of 60. However, he was given a three-month extension after a nap from the Center.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to give Bandyopadhyay an extension of at least six months in view of his treatment experience. COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement to the state government, the Ministry of Personnel on Friday said that the Cabinet Appointments Committee has approved the establishment of Bandyopadhyay services with the Government of India, under the provisions of the Indian Administrative Service Rules (framework), 1954, “with the effect of immediate “.

While urging the state government to relieve the officer with immediate effect, it also instructed Bandyopadhyay to report to the Department of Personnel and Training, Northern Bloc, New Delhi by 10 a.m. on May 31st.

The IAS staff rule states that a staff officer may, with the consent of the governments of the State concerned and the central government, be placed under service under the central government or another state government.

“Provided that in the event of any dispute, the matter is decided by the central government and the state government or state governments concerned will give effect to the central government decision,” she says.

The order from the Center angered Congress Trinamool who said the decision to seek Bandyopadhyay’s services was because the people of the state gave an overwhelming mandate to the prime minister.

Trinamool Congress MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy described it as the “mandated central duty” of the chief secretary and asked, “Has this ever happened since Independence? The mandatory central deputy of a chief secretary of a state? will be low of Modi-Shah BJP bow? “

TMC spokesman Kunal Ghosh said the decision was made to disrupt the good work done by Bandyopadhyay, “a true Mamata Banerjee soldier”.

“The BJP must accept their defeat in the assembly elections and that is why they are pursuing such a small policy. This is nothing but the retaliatory policy of the BJP,” he claimed.

“At a time when Bengalis are facing the COVID pandemic and the devastation caused by Cyclone Yaas, the central government is trying to make the people of the state suffer. They are acting as an enemy of the people of Bengal,” Ghosh said.

BJP Secretary General Sayantan Basu told PTI it was an administrative decision by the Center. “It is an administrative matter involving two governments and the BJP state has nothing to comment on,” he said.

Bandyopadhyay took over as West Bengal chief secretary after Rajiva Sinha retired in September last year.

The order came on a day when the prime minister visited the states of Odisha and West Bengal to review the situation and the damage caused by Cyclone Yaas.

Banerjee had a brief meeting with the Prime Minister at Kalaikunda Air Base where he handed over a memorandum on the post-cyclone situation. BJP executives later accused him of shortening the scheduled review meeting.

On May 24, Banerjee, while announcing the extension of the Bandyopadhyays extension, had said, “Our Chief Secretary has an extension for three months. We are happy because he has work experience during last year’s Amphan as well as ongoing COVID-19 pandemic “.

This is the second time the Union Government has invoked the All India Services Regulation in the last five months. Earlier in December, the Center had appealed to the West Bengal government to immediately release three IPS officers so that they could rejoin their new duties at the Center.

Officers Rajeev Mishra (batch 1996), Praveen Tripathi (batch 2004) and Bholanath Pandey (batch 2011) headed to report for the central MP in December last year after the West Bengal government refused to send its chief secretary and chief of the police in Delhi to discuss the situation of law and order in the state.

The three were responsible for the security of BJP President JP Nadda during his state visit to create the momentum for the election when his convoy was attacked at Diamond Harbor.

However, according to officials, these three officers were never released by the state government.