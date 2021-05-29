Billionaire Lord Ashcrofts Bride Jasmine Hartin questioned to Belize police Death Henry Jemmotts





The bride of a politically connected British billionaire was being questioned in Belize on Friday in connection with the death of a senior police officer the night before, local units reported. Jasmine Hartin, who is married to Lord Michael Ashcroft’s son, is said to have been dating Superintendent Henry Jemmott before being found dead from a single gunshot wound to the head. Authorities have not said whether they believe he was killed, accidentally killed, or died by suicide. We must look at every opportunity, said Police Chief Chester Williams at a news conference, according to Belize News Channel 5. Hartin has not been charged with any crime. She initially did not cooperate with investigators and retained the former Belize attorney general as her lawyer, Williams said. The lawyer had not made any public comment regarding the investigation since Friday evening. Hartin is a U.S. citizen living in Belize with her husband, Andrew Ashcroft, the youngest son of Lord Ashcroft, a senior UK Conservative Party donor who once served as Belize Ambassador to the United Nations and has extensive business holdings in the country. Hartins LinkedIn profile says she is the director of lifestyle and experience at the Alaia Belize resort, which opened its grandeur just two weeks ago. According to the police chief, Hartin and Jemmott were out drinking a pier in San Pedro at 12:30 a.m. Friday morning police locked police when a single came out with a firearm. After investigations, police found the woman on a pier and she had what appeared to be blood on her arms and in her wardrobe, Williams told reporters. And inside the waters, right near the pier, police found the lifeless body of Mister Jemmott, with a visible gunshot wound behind his right ear. He said the weapon used was the Jemmotts service weapon, which was found at the scene. The chief said he was treating the investigation like any other case despite Ashcrofts’ immense wealth, political connections and high profile. Someone is responsible for his death. We owe it to him to ensure that we properly investigate and bring that person or persons to justice, Williams said of the victim. I can say emphatically that I have not received any call from anyone above me to direct that we deal with the matter in one way or another.

