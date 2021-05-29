Samoa, China and the opening of the top agenda in the Pacific at the Australia-NZ leaders meeting | 1 NEWS

A path to open in the Pacific and a shared view over Samoa could come from the Australia-New Zealand Leaders Meeting in Queenstown this weekend.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will join his NZ counterpart Jacinda Ardern on Sunday, ahead of official talks Monday.

On the agenda are a host of bilateral, regional and international topics, all of which will be flavored by the pandemic.

Both leaders talk often, talking on the phone and sending messages on a daily basis.

But a personal meeting is important in the Covid-19 era, showing the impressive response of both nations to the virus compared to other countries.

Re-engagement with the Pacific has been named by Ms. Ardern as the issue she would most like to move forward with.

“New Zealand is looking from the outside to draw up our plan and strategy for reconnection. Our borders are quite closely linked. So I would like to have a conversation about what our region ‘s reconnection with the world looks like,” he said. she.

The Kiwi MP said the agenda would be broad as “we are comparable in many ways”.

“Of all the bilateral initiatives I have undertaken in this work, the conversation I have with the Prime Minister of Australia is by far the freest and broadest flow due to the large number of issues on which we can really share political ideas.” , she said.

“We are both – I would like to think – quite pragmatic in the work we do together, so we will look for some tangible things to remove.”

While the nations of the Pacific power plant, Australia and NZ are eager to see the region recover from Covid-19.

Tourism-dependent economies have been devastated by border closures, and trans-Tasman allies have pledged a proliferation of vaccines that could pave the way for a reopening.

It will also focus on Samoa, which is mired in a constitutional crisis with election loser Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi refusing to relinquish power.

Australia and NZ could take a tougher stance on Tuilaepa, joining forces to urge him to pave the way for election winner Fiame Naomi Mata’afa.

Mr. Morrison and Mrs. Ardern will also have plenty to discuss about China.

NZ is often criticized for being a soft touch of China, although both countries have similar trade dependencies on superpower.

Australian officials have been pleased with NZ’s best statements on superpower in recent times.

“Even though the government (NZ) is saying that their opposition to China has been steady and they have not changed things, they have changed things,” Victoria University professor Robert Ayson told AAP.

“China is the biggest issue in Australian foreign policy and New Zealand and Australia has wanted New Zealand to change its position.”

In addition to formal talks, there will be attention to informal ones as well.

The pair are a bizarre political couple and have made mistakes.

Both leaders are from different political lines and different generations. Mr. Morrison is deeply religious as Mrs. Ardern departed from her Mormon faith.

The Australian Prime Minister surprised the Kiwi leader with a hard hug when Ms. Ardern’s hand was extended for a handshake in the 2019 talks.

Last year, Ms. Ardern wore Mr. Morrison saying at a joint news conference “do not deport your people and your problems”.

What’s on the Australian-New Zealand agenda?

Covid-19 Australia and New Zealand are close to the top of the class for their response to the deadly virus. But both countries have had difficulty preparing vaccines and will share notes. New Zealand is eager to soften contacts for tracking contacts and technologies to keep the trans-Tasman bubble moving, now that it has finally opened.

Both countries have pledged to launch vaccines across the Pacific, a powerful logistical but crucial challenge for the region’s developing economies. The disputed election result in Samoa provides a chance for a united diplomatic effort, while the eye will be cast on the Fiji poll next year.

Engagement with China remains a key diplomatic issue for Australia and New Zealand. Both trans-Tasman nations are completely dependent on trade from China, but want Beijing to change its behavior in many ways; on human rights abuses in Xinjiang and the democratic return to Hong Kong, and its growing influence in the South China Sea and the Pacific.