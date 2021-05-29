World War II lies in Beaver familys home | News, Sports, Work

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is one of a series of Saturday profiles for area residents and their stories. To suggest a profile, contact Burton Cole Feature Editor at [email protected]ribtoday.com or Subway Editor Marly Reichert at [email protected]

BEAVER CITIZENSHIP – It all started with GI Joe.

Gary and Becky Borman said their twin sons, Jay and Chris, now 46, were big fans of the popular action figure when they were young. As they grew up, that toy sparked an interest in military history that prompted their parents to collect a vast collection of World War II relics housed in the basement of their Beaver Township home.

“Right after college, Chris said he wanted to buy an Army Jeep. “We found an authentic one in Texas and fixed it,” said Gary. “Jay thought it was beautiful, so he wanted one too.”

Borman men now have six Army Jeeps between them – three from World War II era and three from Vietnam era.

The Bormans collection of World War II items can rival any military museum. Among the collection are weapons, ammunition, training manuals, dog labels, old photos and letters. It also features 16 full World War II uniforms that appear on mannequins throughout the basement.

“If someone gives me a uniform, I go online and buy a mannequin to wear because having it on a pendant is not a good way to display it,” Gary said. “I asked people to tell me” I found my grandfather’s Army uniform in the attic and I was going to burn it. “I was like, ‘No, you certainly won’t.’ “

Becky said most of their military items have a personal connection. For example, one of the uniforms is what Gary’s father, Bernard, would have worn as an observer ahead. His father spent three years in the European Theater campaign.

“He always wanted to go back to Europe to visit some of the places where he fought,” Gary said. “I told him I would take it one day.”

However, that trip never happened. On Grace Wednesday in 1999, Bernard and Thelma, Gary’s mother, were killed by a driver while walking down the street behind church services.

“So every time someone tells me they want to go there, I tell them to pack their bags because we’re going to leave tomorrow,” Gary said.

ART WAR STORIES

One veteran the Bormans took to Europe was Howard “Howdy” Friend, now 98, from Poland. The friend was injured in the knee by explosions in the Bastogne area of ​​Luxembourg. He served in the 90th Third Army Division after graduating from Woodrow Wilson High School in Youngstown on D-Day.

Chris Borman, who works as a professional videographer, recorded the Friend’s family trip to Europe in 2017. They managed to find the place where Friend was wounded and discovered a memorial on the site thanking his unit for liberating France during the war.

“It was really exciting,” Becky said, noting that Friend was treated like a rock star wherever they went.

“He was wearing his Army uniform and people visiting the beach where the Normandy invasion took place applauded and greeted him, and many people wanted to shake his hand.”

Since Friend was injured in Bastogne, one of the mannequins in the Bormans basement is Jake McNiece of Oklahoma, who was one of the “Filthy Thirteen,” who was named after the First Demolition Section of the 506th Regiment Staff Company. of the Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Air Division, of the United States Army, which fought in the European campaign in World War II. This unit was the inspiration for the 1965 book and the 1967 film “Dirty Dozens.”

Also on display is a letter written by the US Secretary of Defense to Becky’s grandmother, who had five of her seven sons serving in World War II – three in the Navy and two in the Army. Becky’s other two uncles were pushed because of their work. One of the Army veterans, Richard “Dick” Donovan, will turn 100 in September and a family party is planned.

Another mannequin wears a uniform similar to that worn by Gary’s aunt Audrey Borman, who was one of only 1,400 women serving in the Coast Guard during World War II. Audrey, his father’s sister, died in 2005 and Gary told her all he wanted from her was her uniform and dog tags to add to his collection.

Although he was not a veteran himself, Gary knows a lot about military history. However, it is difficult to say who is the biggest story – Gary or Becky. And their sons, who both live in Columbus, are also good at military history and participate in the D-Day re-enactment at the beach at Conneaut Township Park in Conneaut every August.

Jay Borman, who owns a marketing company, wrote a book entitled “LRRP”, which stands for Long Range Reconnaissance Patrol. The book contains 1,000 photographs taken by Vietnam veterans and all 500 copies of it have been sold. He is working on a second volume.

PERSONAL HISTORY

Gary, 74, grew up in Baden, Pa., Which is a small town outside Pittsburgh. He graduated from Liberty High School and then attended West Virginia University in Morgantown, W.Va. Eventually, he was transferred to the main campus of Kent State University and one of his last days there before graduation was May 4, 1970 – the day four KSU students were shot and killed by the National Guard during a Vietnam War protest. on campus.

He graduated with a degree in industrial management and spent 30 years working for Cold Metal Products in Campbell, retiring in 2000. He also spent 45 years as a volunteer firefighter with the Beaver Township Fire Department, where he spent eight years. as a full-time chief firefighter. He retired from there in 2008.

Becky, 72, grew up on a dairy farm in Charles Town, W.Va. She also attended the University of West Virginia, but graduated from Shepherd College (now known as Shepherd University) in Shepherdstown, W.Va., with a degree in special education. She worked for 31 years on the Mahoning Disability Development Board. and retired in 2012.

The couple met at the cafe at WVU.

“He came every day for five to 15 minutes before closing, but all the cafe workers loved him. “We started talking one day and got married in June 1970, about a month after he graduated from KSU,” said Becky.

They came to the area for Gary’s work at the steel plant and have lived in their Beaver Township home for nearly 46 years. Their son Chris is married to Meg, and Jay is married to Jen and they have a 2-year-old son, Fett. Becky and Gary have two dogs, a golden retriever named Jake, who was named after World War II hero Jake McNiece, and an English dog dog named Barkley.

Although Gary said he was never really interested in history until he started his World War II collection, Becky said she has always enjoyed history. She said the house in which she grew up was built in 1802 and had been in her family for over 100 years.

“There were Civil War battlefields within an hour by car, so I went down in history at a young age,” Becky said. “But nothing like that,” she said as she toured their basement museum.

“Our boys’s women are not at all,” Becky said with a laugh. “But it ‘s something the boys can share with their father and we hope our nephew will enjoy it too.”

