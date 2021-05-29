CM- The New Indian Express

from Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Noting that at least Rs 1,400 crore is needed according to official estimates to complete the planned works of the Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP) in the next three months, in particular the land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement (LARR) components, YS Prime Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed officials to visit New Delhi and follow up on the issuance of pending bills in the amount of Rs 1,600 crore from the Center. He said that despite financial constraints, the government is mobilizing funds for the project with a view to ensuring that its fruits reach the state as soon as possible.

The Prime Minister also instructed the Department of Water Resources to expedite the work of other priority projects scheduled to be completed this year. When they notified him of the pending bills with the State Finance Department, he instructed interested officials to issue all invoices pertaining to the LARR of all projects and also to resolve any other pending problems. At a review meeting on Friday, he summarized the financial aspects of the PIP and noted that bills worth 1,600 crore are pending at various stages. “The government is sanctioning cash for PIP despite financial difficulties as it is a high priority project,” he said. He noted that it was not appropriate for invoices related to state-sponsored expenditures to be received by the Center and directed officials to focus on reimbursing them. Jagan also reviewed the progress of LARR affairs and instructed officials to take them quickly.

On this occasion, officials notified him of the status of the various components of the PIP. They said 91 per cent of the poured concrete works have been completed and the remaining works will be executed by June 15th. In all, 42 radial gates have been set up and six waiting gates will be installed soon after the other 14 hydraulic cylinders arrive from Germany, they said. They also informed him that radial gates have been erected to allow flood water through the spill into the following flood season. The spillway will reach a safe stage from Mayend. Regarding the crates, they found that the gaps in the upstream crate have been closed and that it will reach its target height of 42.5 meters by the end of July. Jagan urged officials to focus on completing the bottom box as well.

Regarding other priority projects, he instructed them to focus on building the Neradi volcano across Vamsadhara. Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das informed him that a letter had been written to Odisha Chief Secretary to resolve pending issues and a response from the neighboring State is awaited. Officials informed that the construction of the Sangam volcano in Nellore will be completed by July 31st. About 84 percent of the hail work has been completed so far. The Prime Minister was informed that the works on both sides of the Owk tunnel are in progress and the 116 meter work is still pending. The department intends to complete the works in the next three months.

When officials told him that Tunnel 1 of the Veligonda project was ready and that work on its regulator was almost complete, the Prime Minister asked them to speed up work on Tunnel 2. He said there should be no delay and instructed officials to come up with a action plan at the next review meeting. The CM also reviewed the progress of the Vamsadhara II phase, Thotapalli Barrage, Tarakarama Teertha Sagar, the Gajapathinagaram branch canal, the Mahendratanaya offshore reservoir, Brahmasagar and the Paidipalem project works as well. He said work to connect the Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers should be completed soon.

The CM also reviewed the Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation Project, the Krishna God Strike Salt Mitigation Project and Water Safety, the Palnadu Drought Mitigation Project and the Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi, said a statement from the CMO. “Officials said the Energy Finance Corporation has agreed to provide Rs. 12,056 for the Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation Project. The Rural Electrification Corporation has sanctioned a loan of Rs 2,750 crore for the Drought Mitigation Project. 850 Cro Rs on Mars, “the statement added.

Progress of Polavaram

91% of the cast concrete works have been completed

The remaining work will be executed by June 15, officials said

42 raised radial gates

6 waiting gates to be installed after the arrival of 14 hydraulic cylinders from Germany