Indian Immunologicals Ltd will start production of the drug substance for Covaxin under the Covid Suraksha Mission

The IIL is planning to start production of the drug substance for Covaxin from June 15 and send the first batch to Bharat Biotech by July. (Peak File)

In an effort to increase production of doses of coronavirus vaccines, the central government has decided to support Hyderabad-based Indian Immunology Limited (IIL), with grants under Mission Covid Suraksha, to develop the drug substance for the Bharat Biotechs Covid vaccine, Covaxin .

Agreements has reached a technical cooperation agreement between IIL and Bharat Biotech. For this, the Managing Director of Indian Immunological Limited, Dr K Anand Kumar, said that IIL is planning to start the production of the drug substance for Covaxin from June 15 and send the first batch to Bharat Biotech by July.

Stating that Indian Immunology is expected to produce the drug substance for about 10-15 million doses per month, Dr Anand Kumar added that it will initially be 2-3 million doses and will later be scaled up to 6-7 million per month on late in the year.

Dr Kumar indicated that they are transforming the Karakapatla production unit of the IIL near Hyderabad into a Biosafety Level-3 (BSL3) facility for the production of the drug substance and are also taking over the construction of another block.

IIL is working on another Covid-19 vaccine and animal tests are underway. is expected to come out by next year for human vaccination, he said.

The Covid Suraksha mission was announced by the central government under Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0. She was a pioneer in accelerating the development and production of Covid-19 indigenous vaccines. The IIL is sanctioned with a grant of Rs. 60 crore towards increasing production capabilities.