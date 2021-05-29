Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin talks to the beneficiaries of the grievance scheme | Chennai News





CHENNAI: When her cell phone rang around noon, P Mary, an elderly resident of Kumarappapuram in Madhavaram, Chennai, thought it was the regular call from her daughter to Tuticorin. Mary was surprised to hear the voice she had often heard on television channels. Naan yarunu theriyutha? (Do you know who I am?) En peyar sollunga ma (Say my name), said the voice softly at the other end, urging Mary to speak.

When I met the Prime Minister, all I could do was thank him abundantly. He was asking about my well-being. I was so nervous that I forgot to mention the hardships my family was facing, Mary said, breaking her voice. She received a government order for Rs 1,000, her monthly social security pension last week. She could not restart her mobile booth due to the Covid-19 pandemic for several months.

Prime Minister MK Stalin took a break to visit the Tamil Nadu e-government agency office in the city, together with his old colleague S Duraimurugan, on Friday to talk to the beneficiaries of Ungal Thoguthiyil Muthalamaichar (CM in your constituency). The scheme is intended to correct complaints filed by people across the state during the Stalin-wide election campaign across the state. He had promised to receive their complaints within 100 days of taking office.

The next phone call Stalin made was to N Gomathy, a resident of Kullappa Goundan Patti in Cumbam, Theni district. The 63-year-old home maker is disabled. When Gomathy summoned him, the prime minister said: Naan Chennai-ilurunthu Stalin pesuren. Order vanthacha? (I’m Stalin from Chennai. Did you get the order?) Enthusiastic, Gomathy just nodded. She received the order two days ago for a monthly pension of Rs 1,000. Attempts in the past to issue a monthly pension from the local government office had failed. Thus, when Stalin was campaigning in Gokilapuram in the region, the woman threw her request for help in the grievance box. Retirement comes as a relief to her family, struggling to make a living.

The prime minister then spoke to M Jamuna, a widow from Wallajah in Ranipet, who relies on her daughter’s monthly salary working for a shoe company. I’m grateful, she said. Stalin also advised the beneficiaries with whom he spoke to wear masks compulsorily to curb the spread of Covid.

The DMK government has set up an exclusive department to look after the four petitions received by Stalin.







