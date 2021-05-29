Govt Invites Citizenship Applications from Non-Muslim Refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh

With the Union Home Office not yet announcing the rules under the controversial Citizenship Change Act (CAA), the Center on Friday invited non-Muslims (Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists) from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan and resides in 13 districts. Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Punjab to apply for Indian citizenship.

The Union Home Office issued a notice to this effect for the immediate implementation of the order under the Citizenship Act 1955 and the Rules drafted under the law in 2009. Rules under the CAA have not yet been drafted by the government.

This is in addition to the 16 districts in seven states that have been empowered to verify and approve citizenship under the pre-CAA provision i.e., the Citizenship Act, 1955. The total number of districts where this is being implemented is 29 districts in nine states. .

Non-Muslims eligible to apply for Indian citizenship are those currently living in the districts of Morbi, Rajkot, Patan and Vadodara of Gujarat, Durg and Balodabazar in Chhattisgarh, Jalore, Udaipur, Pali, Barmer and Sirohi in Rajasthan, Faridabad in Haryana and Jalandhar in Punjab.

When the CAA was adopted in 2019, there were widespread protests in various parts of the country and even riots took place in Delhi in early 2020 following these protests.

According to the CAA, Indian citizenship will be granted to persecuted non-Muslim minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan – Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Persian and Christian – who had arrived in India by 31 December 2014.

Interestingly, the interior ministry order does not address West Bengal and Assam where the CAA issue was raised during the last state assembly elections, with the two states sharing a large border with Bangladesh.

During recent polls in the assembly, some BJP leaders said CAA rules were in the loop. But with some states entering a deadlock and banning back due to rising Covid issues back in April, there appears to be an excessive delay in notifying CAA rules.

Most of those who apply are in Long Term Visas (LTV).

The MHA Order was issued under the 1955 Citizenship Act and not under the CAA, 2019. A similar notice was issued in 2018, as well as for other districts in some states.

The Ministry of Interior said that the verification of the application is done simultaneously by the collector or secretary (Home) of Haryana and Punjab as the case may be, at the district and state level, and the application and reports on it will be made available simultaneously by the Center on the online portal. .

In 2018, the government gave similar powers to the collectors and secretaries of the houses of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. In 2016, a similar announcement included Maharashtra.

Ministry sources say the new order has nothing to do with the Law on Changing Citizenship, adopted in 2019.

In exercising the powers conferred by Section 16 of the Citizenship Act, 1955 (57 of 1955), the central government instructs in this way the powers exercised by it to register as a citizen of India under Article 5, or to issue a certificate of naturalization under section 6 of the Citizenship Act 1955 in respect of any person belonging to a minority community in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan namely, Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, residing in the said districts and states , “notice reads

The collector or secretary, as the case may be, conducts such an inquiry as he deems necessary to ascertain the applicant’s suitability and for that purpose forwards the online application to such verification and commenting agencies as may be required to complete an inquiry. such and the instructions issued by the Center from time to time in this regard will be strictly adhered to by the state or territory of the union and the relevant district, she said.