



30 minutes ago Image quotation, Reuters Photo title, The Taksim Mosque accommodates more than 4,000 people Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has cut the ribbon on a mosque built in the square in Istanbul, which was the plan of strong dhisitaankiisa protests against the 2013 logo. Thousands of mourners filled the mosque during Friday prayers. The mosque is located in a famous square that symbolizes the secular principles of the Republic of Turkey. The place is considered an ancient place in Turkish history, especially for its founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. “The Taksim Mosque is now located in one of Istanbul’s most iconic monuments,” said President Erdogan, who opened the mosque after Friday prayers. He added that the mosque will remain in place, “God willing, the mosque will remain there until later.” He told the crowd that the construction of the mosque was a historic victory after protests against the construction of the mosque in Taksim Square. “Right now, no one can stop this program,” Erdogan said. Image quotation, EPA Photo title, People who worship in the square Erdogan spoke about why he wanted a mosque to be built in Taksim Square since he was mayor of Istanbul in the 1990s. “Xitaan makes a prayer that no public prayer even on paper when there are newspapers,” Erdogan said. Image quotation, Reuters Photo title, Inside the Taksim Mosque Muslims welcomed the move to build the mosque, which features Ottoman government inscriptions and modern designs and can accommodate up to 4,000 people. Abuzer Ko, one of the worshipers at the mosque, told AFP that in the past the number of mosques was small compared to the number of Muslims. He added, “God bless those who made this possible.” Image quotation, Reuters Photo title, President Erdogan addresses worshipers at the mosque Critics of Erdogan’s policies have accused the president of trying to root out Turkey’s secular principles. In 2013, Turkey protested against the construction of a mosque in Taksim Gezi, also a worldwide demonstration. The protests began with a government plan to rebuild public squares. She plans to start rebuilding the government she wanted to make public later was a strong outrage against government policies, especially what they describe as the intensification of Erdogan’s ‘dictatorship’ dibadbaxyaasha.

