Congo volcano eruption DR: Appeal for ‘urgent global support’ as nearly 400,000 flee for fear of another eruption

Congo’s eastern city of Goma, Goma was a terrible desert as nearly 400,000 of its inhabitants fled after warnings that the volcano near Mount Nyiragongo could erupt again.

Authorities prepared for a major humanitarian effort, centered in Sake, about 25 miles[25 km]west of the city, where tens of thousands of people have gathered.

The Congolese are evacuated through the cooled lava from the city of Goma following the flow of Mount Nyiragongo volcano over Goma. AAP

Situated on the shores of Lake Kivu in the shadow of Africa’s most active volcano, the city has lived in fear since Nyiragongo came back to life last weekend.

The strato volcano erupted lava rivers that took nearly three dozen lives and destroyed the homes of about 20,000 people before the eruption stopped.

Scientists have since recorded hundreds of other oscillations.

They warn of a potentially catastrophic scenario – a “lake explosion” that could drown the area with suffocating carbon dioxide.

A report on an emergency meeting early Friday said 80,000 families – about 400,000 residents – were evacuated Thursday following a “preventive” evacuation order.

Most people have headed for Sake or the Rwandan border in the northeast, while others have left by boat across Lake Kivu.

Late Friday, Rwandan President Paul Kagame said those fleeing needed “urgent, global support”.

Relief efforts are being organized to provide drinking water, food and other supplies, and workers are helping to reunite children who have been separated from their families.

Nearly 10,000 people have taken refuge in Bukavu on the southern shore of Lake Kivu, according to Governor Theo Ngwabidje, many of them in host families.

Quieter night

A few days after the tremors, some of them equivalent to small earthquakes, gave a quieter night on Thursday and the tremors eased in both number and intensity, an AFP reporter said.

But late Friday afternoon black smoke could be seen rising from the crater to the horizon, causing concern.

General Constant Ndima, the military governor of North Kivu province, ordered the evacuation of regions potentially worth nearly 400,000 of Goma’s 600,000 inhabitants, according to an estimate by the UN humanitarian agency OCHA.

The lava stops away from the Congolese city after the volcanic eruption divide

The vast Goma area has a population of about two million.

Authorities regulated transport to Sake, but roads were clogged with cars, trucks, buses and people seeking safety on foot.

Many spent the night outdoors or slept in schools or churches.

Deportee Eugene Kubugoo said the water was giving the children diarrhea, adding: “We have nothing to eat or any place to sleep.”

Tens of thousands had fled Goma last Saturday night, but many returned when the blast ended the next day.

‘Limnic’ risk

Friday’s report, released after experts conducted a risk assessment at the volcano summit, said “seismism and deformation of the earth continue to indicate the presence of magma under the Goma area, with an extension under Lake Kivu.”

People need to stay vigilant and listen to news bulletins, as the situation “could change quickly”, she warned.

Volcanologists say the scenario in the worst case is an eruption under the lake.

A Congolese man carries a baby as he evacuates the city of Goma behind the volcano of Mount Nyiragongo above Goma. AAP

This can release hundreds of thousands of tons of carbon dioxide that are currently dissolved in the depths of the water.

The gas would rise to the surface of the lake, forming an invisible cloud that would stay at ground level and displace oxygen, suffocating life.

In 1986, one of these so-called lake explosions killed more than 1,700 people and thousands of livestock in Lake Nyos in western Cameroon.

Empty city

On Friday, almost all the shops and banks in central Goma were closed, and only a handful of people and some motorbike taxis were on the usually noisy streets.

In the poorer districts north of the city, a handful of shops were open and there were more people, including children running near a water truck.

“I will stay in the city. I know I am in imminent danger but I have no choice,” said Aline Uramahoro, who owns a brewery.

“I will leave when the volcano starts spitting.”

Displaced people are sheltered in a church in the town of Sake, northwest of Goma, in eastern Congo on May 28, 2021. AAP

Nearly 3500 meters high, Nyiragongo lies in the tectonic division of East Africa.

Its last major eruption, in 2002, claimed nearly 100 lives, and the deadliest recorded eruption killed more than 600 people in 1977.

Herman Paluku, who gave his age as 94, said he had seen them all – and insisted he would not give up this time.

“Here is a small hill near here which means lava does not reach us. And that’s what protects us a little bit,” he said in Swahili, clearing the air with his hands.

“I can never leave here, in this situation. I can not.”