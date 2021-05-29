Central government does not want to break the end-to-end encryption of WhatsApps, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Amid a heated dispute between the Center and WhatsApp, the Union Minister of Information and Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad said the government was not seeking to crack the end-to-end encryption on the messaging platform, Indian Express reported on Saturday.

In an interview with the newspaper, Prasad reiterated his claim that an ordinary WhatsApp user does not have to worry about governments new social media regulations.

they [users] will continue to use WhatsApp as they used to, Prasad said. What we are looking for is very limited.

On May 25, WhatsApp moved the Delhi Supreme Court challenging a provision under the new social media rules, which mandates the company to identify the first creator of the information when authorities request it. In its plea, WhatsApp argued that the provision was unconstitutional and against people’s fundamental right to privacy.

The Information Technology Rules (Guidelines for Mediators and the Digital Media Code of Ethics), 2021 were issued on February 25 to regulate social media companies, broadcasting, and digital news content. The new rules, which came into force on May 25, bring these platforms virtually, for the first time, under government oversight.

The microblogging site Twitter has also said it was concerned about the possible threat to freedom of expression as India’s new social media rules went into effect.

Prasad explained that central governments stand by the end-to-end encryption of messages on WhatsApp, saying it was not looking for text content.

We only say who started the evil, Prasad told Indian Express. And if it came from abroad, who got it to India first? This is all. Therefore, we are not asking for any big moons or breaking their encryption at all. I repeat, ordinary users have the full right of encryption.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has said that tracking conversations radically undermines people’s right to privacy.

Traceability aims to do the opposite by seeking out private messaging services like WhatsApp to keep track of who said-what and who-shared-what for the billions of messages sent each day, the messaging platform said in a blog post, published Tuesday. … In order to track even one message, services must track every message … In doing so, a government that chooses to mandate traceability is effectively mandating a new form of mass surveillance.

End-to-end WhatsApp encryption technology, introduced in 2016, encrypts messages in an unreadable format when it leaves the sender device and is decrypted in a readable format only when delivered to the target recipient device.

In its plea to the Delhi High Court, WhatsApp has relied on the 2017 Supreme Court trial, establishing privacy as a fundamental right.

However, Prasad in his interview for Indian Express said the same trial had mentioned that the terrorist, a criminal or a corrupt person has no right to privacy. He also said that India was not the only country that required a regulatory mechanism.

On May 26, the Ministry of Information and Technology had said that countries like the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil and Canada have also introduced provisions regarding social media regulations.

Prasad also criticized WhatsApp for protecting privacy when the messaging platform itself updated its policies to share data with its parent company Facebook.

they [WhatsApp] themselves are trying to compromise with privacy and here they are giving us gyan [sermon] on privacy, the Union minister told Indian Express. These are double standards.

In January, WhatsApp sent a message to its users that it was preparing a new privacy policy and reserved the right to share some user data with Facebook. However, after facing massive feedback and millions of users moving to other messaging platforms such as Signal and Telegram, WhatsApp decided to postpone the changes to May 15th. Earlier this month, WhatsApp told the Delhi Supreme Court that the new policy had begun.