Hyderabad private hospital ward treatment license revoked

The Telangana Department of Health on Friday revoked permission granted to Hyderabad Virinchi Hospital to provide treatment to Covid-19 patients for ‘treatment protocol violations’.

A notice of the cause of the show was sent to the hospital after a complaint was received from relatives of a person who died on May 27th.

The notice issued by the Office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare said, “A complaint has been received from relatives of Sri Vamsi Krishna, Nalgonda District (Dead) regarding medical negligence by doctors and hospital staff in treating of Covid-19 patient in violation of treatment protocols for Covid-19. “

The notice of cause-and-effect required the hospital to submit a detailed explanation of the notice within 24 hours. However, the hospital authorities failed to provide any explanation in the cause-and-effect notice issued in connection with the medical malpractice in the treatment of the Covid-19 patient.

In the light of the circumstances, the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare of Telangana in connection with the provisions of the Telangana Allopathic Private Medical Care Establishments (Registration & Regulation) Act – 2002 and the Epidemic Diseases Act – 1897, hereby revoke the permit private hospital to provide Covid-19 treatment, “the copy of the order said.

It was further stated that no new Covid-19 patients would be admitted from the hospital and no inconvenience should be caused to already admitted patients and they should be treated according to the treatment protocols. If it is found that the hospital is not following these orders, then the Government will be forced to cancel the license issued to the hospital. These orders enter into force with immediate effect.

In addition to the revocation of a private hospital license, the Office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare issued indicates the cause notice for 64 private hospitals over the 88 complaints the office had received by May 27th.

