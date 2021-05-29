International
Fear of the variant presents a deadly new dilemma for Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson Conservatives are giving him the benefit of the doubt after his former top adviser said he was unfit to lead the country out of the pandemic. But ministers fear the British prime minister will face a bigger battle with his party if the coronavirus variant first discovered in India thwarts his plan to lift the restrictions next month.
Officials are now intensively studying data on the new species, which they estimate it has planted in most of the country and accounts for up to three-quarters of all new infections. It also looks more contagious than the previously prevalent one that was caught last year and led to another deadlock. Cases of the new variant have doubled every week and more people are seeking hospital treatment.
While Britain has evaporated with its vaccination program, there is onethe growing feeling of déjà vu. A delay in ending the final blocking measures would be a blow to Johnson at a critical time for his credibility as a leader. It would also threaten to lead economicallythe optimism that has come with the inoculation of almost 60% of the population.
Government experts now consider the situation as serious as that of the prime ministerthe impatient plan to end the rules of social distance Covid on June 21 is in balance. Over the next two weeks, Johnson will again be forced to decide whether to keep restrictions in place for longer – angering his party members who have called for a faster return to pre-virus life – or to lift curbs and endanger what some scientists fear will be a deadly third wave.
According to one minister, Johnson will face onebitter war with his top-level conservatives if he cancels next month’s reopening. Many MPs will be angry, but if the variant continues to spread, the government will not have many elections, the minister said.
Another said the data was not yet clear enough to know for sure whether pressing forward with the end of the restrictions would be safe. Within the government, there are “hawks and doves” arguing on each side of the debate over whether to ease the rules, the official said.
Whatever Johnson decides, the onslaught of criticism from former councilor Dominic Cummings risks sabotaging his efforts to gain support for his strategy.
During a marathon session before a parliamentary committee, Cummings said Johnson and his team hadfailed the public when they needed a competent government. The prime minister had been too slow to put the country in a deadlock last year and his “very bad trials” contributed to “tens of thousands” of unnecessary deaths, the former aide said.
In some of his most damaging comments, Cummings said Johnson deliberately allowed chaos to reign within his Downing Street operation and was “unfit” to be prime minister. He went to the data to accuse Health Secretary Matt Hancock of lying, and to say Johnson stated that he would rather see “bodies piled up” than order a third national blockade. Both Johnson and Hancock havedenied the allegations.
The mood among Johnson’s Tory tribe after the Cummings outbreak was relatively calm. The Maverick strategist, who organized Johnson’s victory in the Brexit referendum and his election success, is himself aa figure compromised in the public eye after crossing 250 miles in the middle of a deadlock last year.
Cummings left Johnson’s inner circle in November after a power struggle and made no secret of his disapproval of the influence of Prime Minister’s fiancée Carrie Symonds. Speaking privately, Conservative MPs dismissed Cummings’ attack as a “sour grape party”.
While many Conservatives recognize Johnson’s shortcomings and his chaotic nature, in the tea room in the House of Commons no MP had a good word to say about Cummings, a Tory said.
However, the danger from Cummings is not over. During his rehearsals he repeatedly referred to text messages he had received from Johnson and others and agreed to see if he could provide copies to MPs who are investigating the government for dealing with the pandemic.
If he produces these documents – and if they show how badly Johnson handled the first wave – the prime minister risks being undermined just when he has to convince the country that he has taken control of his pandemic strategy.
The latest variant is “likely” to be more contagious than the type that led to the second deadly wave of infections in the UK, Public Health England INVESTIGATION found. Studies have also shown an increase in the belief that the variant reduces the effectiveness of the vaccine, especially for those who have had only one dose.
Quick downloadWhy Coronavirus mutation variants are so troubling
The government is trying to bring in second doses for the most vulnerable groups who have not been fully vaccinated. Great Britain hasadministered the first doses to 58% of the population, while 36% were given two full doses. The country’s medical agency also on Fridayapproved a fourth vaccine for use, the Johnson & Johnson product that requires only a single shot.
One complexity is that the vaccination campaign makes predicting the impact of the variant even more difficult than in previous pandemic waves, and that areas with low vaccine intake will remain more susceptible to infections, according to Duncan Robertson, an analysis specialist and Loughborough and Oxford University.
That makes it a tough decision, and past government blockades have signaled failures in politics, he said. “Looking back, the interventions happened too late and the opening was too early,” Robertson said. “Ultimately the risk is quite high.”
– With the help of Adam Blenford, and Joe Mayes
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]