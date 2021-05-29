Fear of the variant presents a deadly new dilemma for Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson Conservatives are giving him the benefit of the doubt after his former top adviser said he was unfit to lead the country out of the pandemic. But ministers fear the British prime minister will face a bigger battle with his party if the coronavirus variant first discovered in India thwarts his plan to lift the restrictions next month.

Officials are now intensively studying data on the new species, which they estimate it has planted in most of the country and accounts for up to three-quarters of all new infections. It also looks more contagious than the previously prevalent one that was caught last year and led to another deadlock. Cases of the new variant have doubled every week and more people are seeking hospital treatment.

While Britain has evaporated with its vaccination program, there is one the growing feeling of déjà vu. A delay in ending the final blocking measures would be a blow to Johnson at a critical time for his credibility as a leader. It would also threaten to lead economically the optimism that has come with the inoculation of almost 60% of the population.

Boris Johnson leaves no. 10 Downing Street on its way to attend a weekly Q&A session in Parliament in London on 26 May. Photography: Chris J. Ratcliffe / Bloomberg

Government experts now consider the situation as serious as that of the prime minister the impatient plan to end the rules of social distance Covid on June 21 is in balance. Over the next two weeks, Johnson will again be forced to decide whether to keep restrictions in place for longer – angering his party members who have called for a faster return to pre-virus life – or to lift curbs and endanger what some scientists fear will be a deadly third wave.

According to one minister, Johnson will face one bitter war with his top-level conservatives if he cancels next month’s reopening. Many MPs will be angry, but if the variant continues to spread, the government will not have many elections, the minister said.

Another said the data was not yet clear enough to know for sure whether pressing forward with the end of the restrictions would be safe. Within the government, there are “hawks and doves” arguing on each side of the debate over whether to ease the rules, the official said.

Whatever Johnson decides, the onslaught of criticism from former councilor Dominic Cummings risks sabotaging his efforts to gain support for his strategy.

During a marathon session before a parliamentary committee, Cummings said Johnson and his team had failed the public when they needed a competent government. The prime minister had been too slow to put the country in a deadlock last year and his “very bad trials” contributed to “tens of thousands” of unnecessary deaths, the former aide said.

In some of his most damaging comments, Cummings said Johnson deliberately allowed chaos to reign within his Downing Street operation and was “unfit” to be prime minister. He went to the data to accuse Health Secretary Matt Hancock of lying, and to say Johnson stated that he would rather see “bodies piled up” than order a third national blockade. Both Johnson and Hancock have denied the allegations.

Dominic Cummings testifies during a live broadcast of a May 26 parliamentary committee hearing. Photo: Chris Ratcliffe / Bloomberg

The mood among Johnson’s Tory tribe after the Cummings outbreak was relatively calm. The Maverick strategist, who organized Johnson’s victory in the Brexit referendum and his election success, is himself a a figure compromised in the public eye after crossing 250 miles in the middle of a deadlock last year.

Cummings left Johnson’s inner circle in November after a power struggle and made no secret of his disapproval of the influence of Prime Minister’s fiancée Carrie Symonds. Speaking privately, Conservative MPs dismissed Cummings’ attack as a “sour grape party”.

While many Conservatives recognize Johnson’s shortcomings and his chaotic nature, in the tea room in the House of Commons no MP had a good word to say about Cummings, a Tory said.

However, the danger from Cummings is not over. During his rehearsals he repeatedly referred to text messages he had received from Johnson and others and agreed to see if he could provide copies to MPs who are investigating the government for dealing with the pandemic.

If he produces these documents – and if they show how badly Johnson handled the first wave – the prime minister risks being undermined just when he has to convince the country that he has taken control of his pandemic strategy.

A collection of Covid-19 evidence and a drop point in London’s Dalston district. Photo: Hollie Adams / Bloomberg

The latest variant is “likely” to be more contagious than the type that led to the second deadly wave of infections in the UK, Public Health England INVESTIGATION found. Studies have also shown an increase in the belief that the variant reduces the effectiveness of the vaccine, especially for those who have had only one dose.

The government is trying to bring in second doses for the most vulnerable groups who have not been fully vaccinated. Great Britain has administered the first doses to 58% of the population, while 36% were given two full doses. The country’s medical agency also on Friday approved a fourth vaccine for use, the Johnson & Johnson product that requires only a single shot.

One complexity is that the vaccination campaign makes predicting the impact of the variant even more difficult than in previous pandemic waves, and that areas with low vaccine intake will remain more susceptible to infections, according to Duncan Robertson, an analysis specialist and Loughborough and Oxford University.

That makes it a tough decision, and past government blockades have signaled failures in politics, he said. “Looking back, the interventions happened too late and the opening was too early,” Robertson said. “Ultimately the risk is quite high.”

